Starbucks' Best Iced Latte On The Menu Isn't The Classic
Reaching for an iced latte is the perfect way to energize your morning. Starbucks has a myriad of options to suit just about anyone's preferences, and Tasting Table took up the task of determining which one was the all-time best. While you may assume a classic iced latte should be your go-to order, the top choice is a surprisingly lighter alternative: Starbucks' blonde vanilla iced latte.
Per Tasting Table's rankings of Starbucks iced lattes, Starbucks' blonde vanilla iced latte is the very best. Whereas other iced lattes on the list were overly sweet or even artificial-tasting, the blonde vanilla iced latte was noted for pairing sweet vanilla with a milder type of espresso. The writer emphasized that both elements complement each other without being overwhelming.
Of the three types of espresso available from Starbucks, the blonde roast is considered lighter in taste than the classic; however, this does not mean it has less caffeine. In fact, the shorter roasting time for the blonde espresso means it has a higher caffeine content. If you're particularly sensitive, keep this in mind if you're ordering a blonde vanilla iced latte for the first time.
Why blonde (lattes) have more fun
Online opinions bolster the notion that this vanilla Starbucks drink with blonde espresso is the best. A Reddit user mentioned, "Iced [blonde vanilla latte] is always a safe option if you don't know what to get." Another commenter shared, "I got one of those bonus star offers if I ordered the iced blonde vanilla latte ... it's now my new favorite coffee drink there." Other replies mention a particular fondness for Starbucks' blonde espresso over the classic for its superior taste.
Still, not everyone is as enthused with Starbucks' blonde vanilla iced latte. Many customers point out the iced latte's inconsistencies. One Redditor shed light on such concerns, stating, "Blonde espresso drinks are supposed to get one pump less of syrup because blonde espresso is sweet on its own so maybe sometimes the barista remembers to only use one less pump and sometimes they don't."
Several customers recommend modifying your standard blonde vanilla iced latte to spruce it up. Some encourage adding brown sugar syrup, lavender, or vanilla cold foam. Others suggest swapping in oat milk. However you choose to enjoy this iced latte from Starbucks, it could easily become your newest beloved beverage.