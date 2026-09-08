Starbucks' Best Iced Latte On The Menu Isn't The Classic

Reaching for an iced latte is the perfect way to energize your morning. Starbucks has a myriad of options to suit just about anyone's preferences, and Tasting Table took up the task of determining which one was the all-time best. While you may assume a classic iced latte should be your go-to order, the top choice is a surprisingly lighter alternative: Starbucks' blonde vanilla iced latte.

Per Tasting Table's rankings of Starbucks iced lattes, Starbucks' blonde vanilla iced latte is the very best. Whereas other iced lattes on the list were overly sweet or even artificial-tasting, the blonde vanilla iced latte was noted for pairing sweet vanilla with a milder type of espresso. The writer emphasized that both elements complement each other without being overwhelming.

Of the three types of espresso available from Starbucks, the blonde roast is considered lighter in taste than the classic; however, this does not mean it has less caffeine. In fact, the shorter roasting time for the blonde espresso means it has a higher caffeine content. If you're particularly sensitive, keep this in mind if you're ordering a blonde vanilla iced latte for the first time.