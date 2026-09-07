How To Build A Better Crust On Cast Iron Chicken

Really crispy cast-iron chicken is a strategic game of moving moisture around. You want to draw water out of the skin so it will brown but help the meat hold onto water so it cooks up tender and flavorful. The trick is creating conditions for both, and that starts before the chicken even hits the skillet.

The first ingredients are salt and time. Season the chicken generously, at least a day ahead if you can, getting under the skin with the salt as much as you're willing to — nitrile gloves can help if you don't like the feel of raw chicken. Salt, through the magic of osmosis, initially draws moisture to the surface where it dissolves into a concentrated brine that is eventually reabsorbed back into the meat. Given enough time, salt can penetrate deeper and change the structure of proteins, which helps the chicken retain moisture during cooking. You can keep the chicken in a plastic bag while it marinates. Then if you have time, take it out and let it sit on a plate for a few hours in the fridge — the dry air will help slightly dehydrate the exterior. If you don't have time for that, you can give the skin a thorough pat with paper towels right before cooking.