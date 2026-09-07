If You Have Canned Baked Beans And Rice, You Have A Filling, Budget-Friendly Meal In An Instant
Eating at home used to be a surefire way to save money. But as grocery prices have left many people reeling at the register, saving money now means retiring expensive ingredients and reaching for affordable (but delicious) classics instead. Our no-fail favorite? Beans and rice... done right.
When it comes to cheap meals, people agree that beans and rice can be a solution for every budget and every tastebud. "A can of baked beans over rice makes for a filling and healthy meal in a pinch," one commenter on a cheap meal ideas forum on Facebook writes. Others agree, saying that additions like hot sauce or cheese make the dish even tastier.
The beauty of beans and rice is that it can be customized to fit your palate, and you are not limited to Tex-Mex style flavors (although ranch-style beans and seasoned rice are a match made in heaven). Try a Vietnamese-inspired interpretation by using mung beans and sticky rice, or incorporate Indian flavors by making an Instant Pot rajma (kidney bean curry). You could also add your own twist on West African jollof by using black-eyed peas and long-grain rice, or transform rice and bean dinners by adding harissa for Middle Eastern flavors.
Supercharge your beans and rice with nutritious additions
While canned baked beans are a favorite, cost-saving shoppers say it's better to reach for dried beans if you really want to save money at the grocery store. Estimates suggest that a serving of dried beans can be quite a lot cheaper than a serving of canned beans, so if you really want to cut down on your food bills, it's worth learning how to prepare dried beans. You can get great results by following just a few tips when cooking with rice, like soaking your rice before you cook it, or you can make life even easier by treating yourself to one of the best rice cookers of 2025.
Beans and rice aren't just a cost-saving duo, they also work together to support a healthy body. Nutritionists say that beans and rice form a complete protein when eaten together, and eating a high-fiber food like beans can help mitigate the blood sugar spike you would get from eating rice on its own. No wonder beans and rice have been a dietary staple across human civilizations for thousands of years.
To increase the nutritional value of your beans and rice, you can add in vegetables like peas, corn, or spinach. Add in healthy fats with the addition of a sliced avocado or a drizzle of olive oil. And herbs and spices like cayenne, garlic, onion, and oregano not only add flavor, but they also offer potential health benefits that can supercharge your beans and rice recipe.