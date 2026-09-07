If You Have Canned Baked Beans And Rice, You Have A Filling, Budget-Friendly Meal In An Instant

Eating at home used to be a surefire way to save money. But as grocery prices have left many people reeling at the register, saving money now means retiring expensive ingredients and reaching for affordable (but delicious) classics instead. Our no-fail favorite? Beans and rice... done right.

When it comes to cheap meals, people agree that beans and rice can be a solution for every budget and every tastebud. "A can of baked beans over rice makes for a filling and healthy meal in a pinch," one commenter on a cheap meal ideas forum on Facebook writes. Others agree, saying that additions like hot sauce or cheese make the dish even tastier.

The beauty of beans and rice is that it can be customized to fit your palate, and you are not limited to Tex-Mex style flavors (although ranch-style beans and seasoned rice are a match made in heaven). Try a Vietnamese-inspired interpretation by using mung beans and sticky rice, or incorporate Indian flavors by making an Instant Pot rajma (kidney bean curry). You could also add your own twist on West African jollof by using black-eyed peas and long-grain rice, or transform rice and bean dinners by adding harissa for Middle Eastern flavors.