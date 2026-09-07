The Best Burger Chain For Fresh-Tasting Toppings
Cheeseburgers are one of my favorite foods, and I have one every weekend. I've gotten burgers from almost every fast food chain and sit-down restaurant in my area, including Whataburger, Burger King, Wendy's, McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Culver's, and Chili's. The qualities I prize the most are thick, juicy burger patties and fresh toppings. There is one fast food restaurant I return to again and again because its burgers always look exactly like the ones pictured in the chain's advertisements: Portillo's.
The Chicago-born chain is known for its iconic hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, but it's actually my go-to spot for burgers. Like many other fast food chains, Portillo's menu items include a wide selection of char-broiled burgers. What's particularly notable about these, however, is that they look like they were handmade by someone who genuinely cares whether the customer enjoys them. Each one features fresh, juicy beef that is flame-broiled on the restaurant's grill and served on an old-fashioned corn-dusted bun or brioche bun.
The burgers are topped with fresh, crispy lettuce that never looks limp or slimy, as well as a hearty slice of bright red tomato, thick slivers of red onion, and a generous serving of pickle chips. When I've ordered the Bacon Cheeseburger, the bacon slices have been thick and crispy rather than limp and greasy like at other fast food restaurants. The cheese is always perfectly melted, and the burger arrives steaming hot.
Burger King comes close, but its toppings aren't consistently fresh
My second choice for fast food burgers is Burger King. I've gotten some near-perfect burgers there, and the chain does have a wider variety of options. However, the Burger King Whopper has a major problem: it's hit-or-miss depending on which location I visit and who is working that day. When I luck out, I get a picture-perfect burger piled high with mouthwatering toppings and veggies. But I'm just as likely to open the bag to find one with slimy onions, limp lettuce, brown tomatoes, and none of the customizations I requested. For those reasons, Portillo's will always be my top choice for a fresh, juicy, well-dressed burger that rivals those I make at home.
There are plenty of die-hard customers who agree that Portillo's should get more love for its burgers. In a post on Reddit, a fan said, "[C]hicagoan here. [No] one ever talks about the burgers at [P]ortillo's but [I] get one every time." In a Reddit review of the chain's Double Rodeo Burger, a customer raved, "The char on the patties was perfect, the right amount of sauce to allow for taste without drowning in it ... The couple of onion rings gave it a good crunch ... their beef sandwiches are delicious and their Chicago-style hot dogs are perfection (and my usual go-to) but Portillo's burgers are definitely worth every bite!"
On another Reddit post, a customer declared, "I legit think Portillo's is the best burger in fast food." In a different Reddit post in which someone asked if anyone had tried a cheeseburger from Portillo's, a commenter responded, "Yes ... they're excellent, even if it's not what Portillo's is known for."