The Best Burger Chain For Fresh-Tasting Toppings

Cheeseburgers are one of my favorite foods, and I have one every weekend. I've gotten burgers from almost every fast food chain and sit-down restaurant in my area, including Whataburger, Burger King, Wendy's, McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Culver's, and Chili's. The qualities I prize the most are thick, juicy burger patties and fresh toppings. There is one fast food restaurant I return to again and again because its burgers always look exactly like the ones pictured in the chain's advertisements: Portillo's.

The Chicago-born chain is known for its iconic hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, but it's actually my go-to spot for burgers. Like many other fast food chains, Portillo's menu items include a wide selection of char-broiled burgers. What's particularly notable about these, however, is that they look like they were handmade by someone who genuinely cares whether the customer enjoys them. Each one features fresh, juicy beef that is flame-broiled on the restaurant's grill and served on an old-fashioned corn-dusted bun or brioche bun.

The burgers are topped with fresh, crispy lettuce that never looks limp or slimy, as well as a hearty slice of bright red tomato, thick slivers of red onion, and a generous serving of pickle chips. When I've ordered the Bacon Cheeseburger, the bacon slices have been thick and crispy rather than limp and greasy like at other fast food restaurants. The cheese is always perfectly melted, and the burger arrives steaming hot.