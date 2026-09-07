Burger King's Whopper Vs McDonald's Quarter Pounder: Which Burger Is Healthier?

Burger to burger, Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese look pretty much the same apart from the wrapping. They both come with a quarter-pound patty, a toasted sesame-seed bun, pickles, and onions. Fans of both chains have spent decades arguing not just over which one tastes best, but also which is the "healthiest" — or least disruptive to a diet. Good thing we have the nutrition panels to settle that part of the fight.

If you're watching your calorie intake, a Whopper can quickly eat into your daily allowance at 710 calories. McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese comes in at just 520. And despite both burgers containing a quarter-pound of beef, the Whopper has 42 grams of fat, compared with 26 in the Quarter Pounder. This could potentially mean the Whopper uses a fattier meat ratio for its patties than McDonald's. McDonald's UK said on its website that it uses patties that contain "20% naturally occurring fat," making it a fairly standard 80/20 blend. Burger King hasn't published its ratio of choice yet, but according to one former BK crew member on Quora, they used a 75/25 ratio. That extra 5% of fat could very well explain the extra calories (and why, in our side-by-side taste test, the Whopper won, as fat is where most of a burger's flavor comes from).

Also, a Quarter Pounder arrives with two slices of American cheese by default. A standard Whopper arrives with none (though it can be customized in many ways if desired), so a true apples-to-apples comparison pushes Burger King's numbers higher still.