The '80s Classic Feature Many Wendy's Locations Had That You'll Rarely Find Anymore

Wendy's has long sought to separate itself from the competition. Whether through its baked potatoes or square burger patties, the chain has always been a little more unique than most burger places. Wendy's distinctiveness also went beyond the menu. The chain stood apart in terms of architecture thanks to its eye-catching sunrooms, which were added to many locations throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and into the 2000s. Unfortunately, those sunrooms eventually became dated and inefficient, leading Wendy's to phase them out. We've written before about how many fans felt Wendy's was better in the past, when everything was yellow.

Wendy's sunrooms, also called solariums and greenhouses, gave the restaurant additional seating, but they also served other, less obvious purposes. With wood paneling, hanging plants, and curved floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural light, the solariums created a welcoming environment. Wendy's began installing solariums around the time when it introduced larger salad bars, baked potatoes, and late-night hours. The additions were part of an overall shift in the restaurant's image to present itself as a higher-class establishment than other chains. And apparently, it worked. One X user explained that a Wendy's solarium "brought in staying customers who spent more per visit than any other fast food restaurant."

However, one big problem with Wendy's sunrooms was that they were energy inefficient. It cost a lot to heat the sunrooms in the winter and cool them down in the summer. They were also expensive to build, with some costing over $40,000 back in 1985, which would be nearly $125,000 today when adjusted for inflation. Wendy's has been intentionally redesigning restaurants to be more efficient for years, so it's easy to understand why the sunrooms didn't fit the plan.