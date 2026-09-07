The '80s Classic Feature Many Wendy's Locations Had That You'll Rarely Find Anymore
Wendy's has long sought to separate itself from the competition. Whether through its baked potatoes or square burger patties, the chain has always been a little more unique than most burger places. Wendy's distinctiveness also went beyond the menu. The chain stood apart in terms of architecture thanks to its eye-catching sunrooms, which were added to many locations throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and into the 2000s. Unfortunately, those sunrooms eventually became dated and inefficient, leading Wendy's to phase them out. We've written before about how many fans felt Wendy's was better in the past, when everything was yellow.
Wendy's sunrooms, also called solariums and greenhouses, gave the restaurant additional seating, but they also served other, less obvious purposes. With wood paneling, hanging plants, and curved floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural light, the solariums created a welcoming environment. Wendy's began installing solariums around the time when it introduced larger salad bars, baked potatoes, and late-night hours. The additions were part of an overall shift in the restaurant's image to present itself as a higher-class establishment than other chains. And apparently, it worked. One X user explained that a Wendy's solarium "brought in staying customers who spent more per visit than any other fast food restaurant."
However, one big problem with Wendy's sunrooms was that they were energy inefficient. It cost a lot to heat the sunrooms in the winter and cool them down in the summer. They were also expensive to build, with some costing over $40,000 back in 1985, which would be nearly $125,000 today when adjusted for inflation. Wendy's has been intentionally redesigning restaurants to be more efficient for years, so it's easy to understand why the sunrooms didn't fit the plan.
So long solarium
Just as there were multiple issues that led to the demise of Wendy's salad bar, the sunrooms had another problem: They had simply gotten old. Fast food restaurants need to be redesigned periodically in order to stay current, as dated decor can fade into the background and make a location feel dated. Even minor upgrades and renovations can increase restaurant profits, meaning that keeping things looking fresh and new is a matter of business. Since many of Wendy's sunrooms were built decades earlier, they eventually came to feel like relics.
Many people who remember the sunrooms do so fondly. Some even have a strong emotional attachment to them. "This one hits home and makes me cry a lil bit. I miss the big windows immensely. Before cell phones, I would bring a magazine or a book and eat my meal in peace and quiet. I felt so cozy and relaxed there," said one Redditor. "These bring back such awesome memories. I'll never understand why they mostly stopped designing them like this," said another.
There is plenty of discussion on Reddit and Facebook among people longing for the return of sunrooms, but just like many Wendy's menu items, we'll probably never see them again. With that said, not every Wendy's sunroom has disappeared. A few can still be found, although their locations aren't well publicized, and Wendy's offers nothing official. You can find fan-made lists of old school Wendy's locations online that detail which ones still have '90s decor and sunrooms, but keep in mind, the information may not be completely up to date.