Forget Horseradish — Enhance Basic Prime Rib With This Flavor-Packed Topping

Horseradish sauce is a fiery, creamy condiment that's often served with prime rib. However, that isn't the only flavor profile which works with this rich, succulent cut. If you want to branch out from horseradish, try enhancing your next prime rib with French onion dip.

Aromatic, sweet, and savory, French onion dip will complement umami-rich beef. You can make it from scratch, buy a pre-made version, or purchase a seasoning packet that usually requires you to mix it with mayonnaise. Any of those options would work for a prime rib upgrade, and it's simple enough to transform the dip into a horseradish sauce alternative. Sauté diced onions in butter until caramelized, and add a few dollops of French onion dip. This will create a creamy sauce you can pour over slices of prime rib.

Of course, one of the best ways to transform leftover prime rib is making it into a decadent French dip sandwich. And upgrade a French dip sandwich by making it a French onion dip sandwich., using store-bought French onion dip as the condiment to slather over your crusty toasted sandwich bread. If you don't have French onion dip, you can also add a seasoning packet to mayonnaise for a flavored condiment to slather over bread. French onion-flavored mayo would also make an incredible dipping sauce for French fries you can enjoy alongside your sandwich.