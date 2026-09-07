Forget Horseradish — Enhance Basic Prime Rib With This Flavor-Packed Topping
Horseradish sauce is a fiery, creamy condiment that's often served with prime rib. However, that isn't the only flavor profile which works with this rich, succulent cut. If you want to branch out from horseradish, try enhancing your next prime rib with French onion dip.
Aromatic, sweet, and savory, French onion dip will complement umami-rich beef. You can make it from scratch, buy a pre-made version, or purchase a seasoning packet that usually requires you to mix it with mayonnaise. Any of those options would work for a prime rib upgrade, and it's simple enough to transform the dip into a horseradish sauce alternative. Sauté diced onions in butter until caramelized, and add a few dollops of French onion dip. This will create a creamy sauce you can pour over slices of prime rib.
Of course, one of the best ways to transform leftover prime rib is making it into a decadent French dip sandwich. And upgrade a French dip sandwich by making it a French onion dip sandwich., using store-bought French onion dip as the condiment to slather over your crusty toasted sandwich bread. If you don't have French onion dip, you can also add a seasoning packet to mayonnaise for a flavored condiment to slather over bread. French onion-flavored mayo would also make an incredible dipping sauce for French fries you can enjoy alongside your sandwich.
More ways to incorporate French onion dip into a prime rib meal
Not only can you slather French onion dip on a prime rib sandwich, but you could use that combination in a French dip. To do so, you just need a sauce to serve alongside it. Simply blend a packet of French onion dip and a packet of au jus gravy with a few cups of water or beef broth to simmer and thicken.
If you want to forgo the sandwich, you can use a few packets of French onion dip mix to coat the meat while it's raw before roasting it in the oven. The aromatic and herbal notes from the seasoning will complement the umami richness of the prime rib. Those who want to take the French onion theme a step further could incorporate the flavor into side dishes. For example, add a seasoning packet to a batch of mashed potatoes or roasted Brussels sprouts.
This flavor combo works in more beefy applications than a prime rib upgrade. All you need are French onion dip and ground beef to make an easy and delicious casserole. For that matter, you could mix the dip into your hamburger helper to upgrade a simple boxed dinner.