Make Scrambled Eggs More Filling With A Frozen Ingredient That Boosts Fiber
In the lineup of powerhouse breakfast options, scrambled eggs rank pretty highly. They're packed with protein, amino acids, and essential vitamins, and it doesn't take much prep for them to shine. But there are a lot of easy ways to amp them up and increase their nutritional value. Cheese is a common addition as are veggies and meats. If you're trying to raise your fiber intake, there's a trick that will barely impact the taste: Add frozen spinach.
Spinach is high in insoluble fiber, which supports digestion and makes you feel fuller for longer. It also contains a lot of iron, vitamin A and key minerals like potassium. The best part? It has a very mild, delicate flavor that can barely be detected when you mix this veggie with stronger-tasting foods. This makes it a great nutrient booster for smoothies, pastas, and, of course, eggs.
Spinach is a common upgrade in a simple omelet recipe, but it works just as well in soft scrambled eggs. The leaves soak up a lot of flavor so if you season them liberally, they'll actually add a lot to the dish. They also wilt perfectly into the curds, providing a nice textural change and bright color. A huge plus is that frozen works just as well as fresh, meaning that you can always keep it on hand for those last minute, empty fridge meals that tend to creep up on us all.
Using spinach in scrambled eggs
The one drawback to frozen spinach is that the ice crystals can make the eggs watery if added directly to the pan. To avoid this, defrost the leafy greens by covering them with boiling water or popping them in the microwave for a few seconds. Remove excess moisture by squeezing the veggies with a clean towel or using a strainer. If the spinach is in clumps, it may be a good idea to cut it into smaller pieces. When ready, just cook the leaves in a little olive oil until wilted and then pour in the raw egg mixture, scrambling everything together.
Some aromatics like garlic, onion, and red pepper flakes will really elevate the dish, but they aren't necessary additions. What is important is that you stir the eggs and spinach to ensure they make proper contact with the pan and cook evenly. Serve with toast or any other sides you desire. Sautéed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, and bacon are all great pairings.
Drizzle with balsamic for the slightly sweet finish or hot sauce for a little spice. Fresh herbs are another nice touch as are cheeses like parmesan, feta. To add a little crunch, you could incorporate chili crisp, toasted seeds, or a dash of everything bagel seasoning. If a scramble doesn't strike your fancy, you can also use spinach to elevate homemade egg bites or for an easy frittata recipe.