Make Scrambled Eggs More Filling With A Frozen Ingredient That Boosts Fiber

In the lineup of powerhouse breakfast options, scrambled eggs rank pretty highly. They're packed with protein, amino acids, and essential vitamins, and it doesn't take much prep for them to shine. But there are a lot of easy ways to amp them up and increase their nutritional value. Cheese is a common addition as are veggies and meats. If you're trying to raise your fiber intake, there's a trick that will barely impact the taste: Add frozen spinach.

Spinach is high in insoluble fiber, which supports digestion and makes you feel fuller for longer. It also contains a lot of iron, vitamin A and key minerals like potassium. The best part? It has a very mild, delicate flavor that can barely be detected when you mix this veggie with stronger-tasting foods. This makes it a great nutrient booster for smoothies, pastas, and, of course, eggs.

Spinach is a common upgrade in a simple omelet recipe, but it works just as well in soft scrambled eggs. The leaves soak up a lot of flavor so if you season them liberally, they'll actually add a lot to the dish. They also wilt perfectly into the curds, providing a nice textural change and bright color. A huge plus is that frozen works just as well as fresh, meaning that you can always keep it on hand for those last minute, empty fridge meals that tend to creep up on us all.