The Trader Joe's Products Chefs Use As Recipe Shortcuts
Trader Joe's is one of those grocery stores that many of us appreciate — whether you're a professional chef, bona fide home cook, or someone who relies on delicious frozen meals to get by. As a research and development chef myself, TJ's is my go-to store for groceries that I can use as shortcuts to make easy meals after a long day in the kitchen.
We all have our favorite affordable frozen products at TJ's, like how I rely on the store's frozen bean-and-rice burritos for a quick and protein-packed meal. But the products I'm here to highlight are the ones that make cooking at home easier when you want (or need) to cook but don't have a lot of time. Frozen garlic, for example, skirts the peeling and chopping, while jarred pickled jalapeños skip the pickling process. For clarification, these are products that I purchase to use in my home kitchen, and not to use at work at a catering company. But I use these products so much that I'm sure that both my fellow working chefs and home cooks alike will appreciate them.
Chunky Garlic & Jalapeño Hot Sauce
My first suggestion is Trader Joe's Chunky Garlic & Jalapeño Hot Sauce, which adds loads of flavor and heat to any dish that's lacking. At work, we make the majority of our sauces — but most of us don't have time for that at home. It's not incredibly spicy, but it adds just enough heat and garlicky flavor to everything like eggs, breakfast hash browns, fried chicken, tacos, and even pizza. When you're whipping up a quick dinner and it lacks a much-needed kick, use this as an easy upgrade.
Purchase the Chunky Garlic & Jalapeno Hot Sauce for $3.99.
Dorot Gardens Crushed Garlic
Fresh garlic is usually best, but it's not always an option. When you don't have time to peel, chop, grate, and measure garlic, these frozen cubes of garlic save a lot of time, and it comes from one of the few products that Trader Joe's sells but doesn't manufacture itself. Not to mention, these cubes help to prevent food waste if you live alone and don't use the ingredient daily. Plus, the company flash freezes the garlic so it's almost as good as fresh.
Purchase the Dorot Gardens Crushed Garlic for $2.49.
Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley
These Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley might be my favorite product at Trader Joe's. Of course, I've marinated my own chickpeas in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, and a bunch of spices — but I keep a can of these on hand when I need a quick dinner solution. I use them as a salad topper, and even use the marinade in the can as my salad dressing, but you can also eat them as a side dish or on top of your go-to protein. When you find them, do yourself a favor and pick up two cans to have in stock at home.
Purchase the Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley for $2.79.
Hot & Sweet Jalapeños
If you like a sweet-and-spicy kick on just about everything, consider these Hot & Sweet Jalapeños. Pickling vegetables like jalapeños isn't difficult, even in a home kitchen, but it does take some time. That's where this must-have Trader Joe's product comes into play, whether it's on salads, ground beef tacos, burgers, or tomorrow morning's eggs. It's an efficient way to add heat, flavor, and a subtle crunch to just about anything. You can even use the brine as your acidic element in marinades, vinaigrettes, or sauces — so don't waste it.
Purchase the Hot & Sweet Jalapeños for $3.29.
Teeny Tiny Avocados
My last suggestion for a Trader Joe's product that is a kitchen shortcut is these Teeny Tiny Avocados. For starters, if you can't find ripe avocados and need them for a meal soon, these should ripen faster than larger ones. Plus, if you only need to feed yourself, or just need a small amount of avocado to garnish soup rather than make crave-worthy guacamole, they provide just what you need. They're affordable and prevent food waste when one large avocado is too much. Plus, it might even save you a few seconds when it comes to cutting or mashing if you don't need a lot of avocado right away.
Purchase the Teeny Tiny Avocados for $3.99.