The Trader Joe's Products Chefs Use As Recipe Shortcuts

Trader Joe's is one of those grocery stores that many of us appreciate — whether you're a professional chef, bona fide home cook, or someone who relies on delicious frozen meals to get by. As a research and development chef myself, TJ's is my go-to store for groceries that I can use as shortcuts to make easy meals after a long day in the kitchen.

We all have our favorite affordable frozen products at TJ's, like how I rely on the store's frozen bean-and-rice burritos for a quick and protein-packed meal. But the products I'm here to highlight are the ones that make cooking at home easier when you want (or need) to cook but don't have a lot of time. Frozen garlic, for example, skirts the peeling and chopping, while jarred pickled jalapeños skip the pickling process. For clarification, these are products that I purchase to use in my home kitchen, and not to use at work at a catering company. But I use these products so much that I'm sure that both my fellow working chefs and home cooks alike will appreciate them.