The Family-Owned Company That Supplies McDonald's With Its Eggs

Ordering an Egg McMuffin at McDonald's is pretty routine, and most folks do it without a second thought. But behind the curtain is a vast egg empire that's clucking to a very active rhythm. The company behind those endless eggs fueling McDonald's breakfast menu is Cargill, a family-owned business that's been working with McDonald's for many years. And they don't do it alone, not by a long shot.

Delivering massive quantities of egg products to America's top-selling fast-food chain takes a sprawling network of farms, processors, and distributors who, in 2023 alone, supplied nearly 2 billion eggs to McDonald's restaurants in the United States. Cargill is considered the biggest private company in the U.S., but despite its enormous size, and raking in $154 billion in fiscal year 2026, it remains firmly in family hands. At least 100 members of the Cargill-MacMillan clan own the vast majority of the business, according to Forbes.

Cargill's partnership with McDonald's became even more important after the restaurant chain announced in 2015 that it intended to serve only cage-free eggs in all its American venues. To say the least, it was a challenge, since cage-free production, which is a different than pasture-raised, meant a complete overhaul by most of its egg-supplying farmers. But they rallied, put in the hard work of transitioning to cage-free housing, and met the goal by 2023. Cargill invested hundreds of millions of dollars of financing to help suppliers make the conversion.