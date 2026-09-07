Keep Boiled Potatoes Simple But Flavorful By Making Them German Style
Boiled potatoes are a dinnertime hero. They're cheap, easy, and filling. Compared to a technique like frying, boiling doesn't require a lot of oil or extra fat, and you still get all that fiber, vitamin C, and potassium from the spuds. The only hitch is that while potatoes are reliably tasty in their starchy goodness, just boiling them can feel a little bland. Is there a way to jazz them up a bit into a more exciting dish, while still sticking to the boiling approach? Ja — just take inspiration from one of these German potato dishes.
Potatoes are an integral part of Germans' diets, and they've mastered a whole bunch of ways to prepare them. Petersilienkartoffel is a simple German dish of boiled potatoes with parsley; "Petersilie" is German for "parsley." It's still quite minimalist, and that's the beauty of it: soft yet firm potatoes tossed with earthy, peppery, zingy parsley, salt, pepper, and a little rich butter. It's an easy way to dress up basic boiled potatoes without straying too far from their simple roots.
While traditional boiled potatoes may rely on little more than salt and pepper, Petersilienkartoffel adds a fresh, herbaceous element. Garlic or bay leaves are sometimes added to the cooking water, though both are optional. The finished potatoes are satisfying enough to enjoy on their own, but they're also wonderfully versatile, pairing easily with everything from Wienerschnitzel to seafood.
The type of potato matters when making Petersilienkartoffel
As straightforward as Petersilienkartoffel is, there are a few things to keep in mind. First and foremost is the type of potato you use. You want small potatoes so they boil quickly and uniformly; if you only have larger potatoes, simply cut them into smaller chunks. Specific potato varieties are also better than others. If you know your types of potatoes and when to use them, you know that classics like russets are starchier than other varieties, making them more likely to fall apart when boiled. Instead, reach for waxier potatoes that hold their shape better, such as Yukon Golds, fingerlings, or creamers.
You'll also want to use super fresh parsley to get the most out of that earthy flavor element. How much you add is up to your own preferences. Start with about a ⅓ cup and work your way up from there if you want more. And just a few tablespoons of butter should do the trick — toss the potatoes in it while they're still nice and hot for maximum melty coverage.
Potatoes, parsley, butter, and pinches of salt and pepper make for a beautiful side. But of course, you can always experiment with subtle additions. There's a Czech spin in which caraway seeds are added, which would be a fun twist of spice. You could also add a sprinkle of fresh chives. Dress it up or keep it classic — either way, Petersilienkartoffel promises to be one of your favorite potato recipes.