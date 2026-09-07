Keep Boiled Potatoes Simple But Flavorful By Making Them German Style

Boiled potatoes are a dinnertime hero. They're cheap, easy, and filling. Compared to a technique like frying, boiling doesn't require a lot of oil or extra fat, and you still get all that fiber, vitamin C, and potassium from the spuds. The only hitch is that while potatoes are reliably tasty in their starchy goodness, just boiling them can feel a little bland. Is there a way to jazz them up a bit into a more exciting dish, while still sticking to the boiling approach? Ja — just take inspiration from one of these German potato dishes.

Potatoes are an integral part of Germans' diets, and they've mastered a whole bunch of ways to prepare them. Petersilienkartoffel is a simple German dish of boiled potatoes with parsley; "Petersilie" is German for "parsley." It's still quite minimalist, and that's the beauty of it: soft yet firm potatoes tossed with earthy, peppery, zingy parsley, salt, pepper, and a little rich butter. It's an easy way to dress up basic boiled potatoes without straying too far from their simple roots.

While traditional boiled potatoes may rely on little more than salt and pepper, Petersilienkartoffel adds a fresh, herbaceous element. Garlic or bay leaves are sometimes added to the cooking water, though both are optional. The finished potatoes are satisfying enough to enjoy on their own, but they're also wonderfully versatile, pairing easily with everything from Wienerschnitzel to seafood.