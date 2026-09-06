Just Add This To Mashed Potatoes For An Instant Fall Upgrade

Autumn means brightly-colored leaves, thick sweaters, and cozy, stick-to-your-ribs side dishes like mashed potatoes. If you've ever wanted to try something brand-new with your spuds, this fall-ish twist might just create a unique repast that's hard to forget.

After boiling a pot of roughly 2 pounds of peeled, washed, chopped taters until they're fork-tender, drain them and season them with salt and pepper. Then mix in a little butter, milk and sour cream, Greek yogurt, or cream cheese. Then comes the secret ingredient: a can of 100% pureed pumpkin, a vegetable you should definitely be mashing, which is added after the potatoes are thoroughly whipped and then mixed into the side.

The addition of the festive gourd brings a new depth of flavor to the treat. While plain blended pumpkin pulp can be light on flavor, adding its signature sweet earthiness to the creamy, rich, starchy taste of the potatoes will make the final results even smoother. To perk up that pumpkin taste, adding spices one associates with pumpkin pie — such as ginger and nutmeg — or even tossing in some maple syrup, brown sugar, or vanilla will really amp up its sweetness.