One Flavorful Swap Gives Traditional Chicken Parm A Southern-Style Twist

Unless you're from the American South, the first thing that comes to mind when you hear "fried green tomatoes" is just as likely to be the heartstring-tugging 1991 movie as it is a swap for the protein in one of the classics of Italian-American cuisine: chicken Parmesan. Yet this is one of those simple culinary maneuvers that makes more sense the more you think about it. The next time you're in the mood for chicken Parm, give it a Southern-style twist by making this flavorful swap.

Even if you didn't grow up deep in red sauce territory, you probably know what chicken Parmesan is: fried, breaded chicken breast, slathered with marinara sauce and cheese, and baked into gooey, crispy perfection. Fried green tomatoes are unripe red tomatoes — hence the color, but also the firmness. These tomatoes are dredged in seasoned cornmeal and deep-fried without turning to mush, leaving the exterior golden-brown and the interior soft and tangy.

It should be clear why, as suggested in the 16 unique ways to serve fried green tomatoes, they make such an excellent stand-in for the chicken in a chicken Parm: the crunchy exterior surrounding a tender interior, coupled with two distinct yet complementary tomato flavors. All you need to do is prepare the fried green tomatoes in place of your chicken, and otherwise follow your preferred chicken parm recipe without further alteration.