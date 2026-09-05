The Chicken Sandwich Your Grandparents Ate That Sounds Stomach-Churning Today

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Look, never let it be said that we here at Tasting Table look down our nose at strange sandwiches. Banana and mayo? To some, a Southern classic. Peanut butter and onion? A 'poor man's' sandwich that neither Stephen King characters nor social media can resist. That said, occasionally we are confronted with something lurking between two slices of bread that just seems plain wrong. It may sound stomach-churning today, but there's a chance that your grandparents were eating jellied chicken sandwiches.

Recipes for this curious repast can be found in a number of vintage books of sandwich recipes, some of which call for mixing cooked chicken meat into a combination of gelatin and water, along with some seasoning and horseradish, and then incorporating whipped cream, before the mixture is left to set until it can be sliced for sandwiches. Another recipe featured in the 1936 cookbook "1001 Sandwiches" by Florence A. Cowles (available on the Internet Archive) calls for using the chicken's bones and skin to make a broth along with celery, onion, parsley, bay leaf, and curry powder. Once reduced and the fat has been removed, water-soaked gelatin is added, and the broth is strained over chicken. Capers are added, and the result is turned into a wet mold until the jellied chicken becomes firm.

For those unfamiliar with this technique, the Cowles recipe essentially involves a simple aspic, which is made with gelatin to turn meat broth into a wobbly, Jell-O-like consistency, in which various fillings can be encased. Aspic itself can be flavorless, but can be infused with the savory flavor of the stock, or potent seasonings like horseradish and curry powder. While it may not taste like the Jell-O you remember from childhood, the jelly's texture will be similar.