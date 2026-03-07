The 'Poor Man's' Sandwich Stephen King Characters And Social Media Can't Resist

Stephen King is no stranger to controversy, even when it comes to food. Back in 2022, the author's 3-minute salmon recipe caused quite a firestorm on X and Reddit. But there's one culinary duo so cringe-worthy, influencers on social media can't resist trying it for themselves. In this case, it's not what King himself eats (well, maybe he does), but rather his characters. The monstrosity in question: a peanut butter and onion sandwich.

This goosebump-inducing sammie appears in King's beloved spooky classic "It," as a favorite of two characters: Mike Hanlon and John Koontz. The horror of having two characters eat the same unorthodox pairing lingered with fans on Reddit, with one noting that the mere mention of said sandwich counted as among the "most horrifying" Stephen King lines: "I know that it probably is a better flavor than it sounds, but the PB and Onion sandwich... just... no thanks."

But if you think the peanut butter and onion sandwich was created by the best-selling author just to gross out his constant readers, think again. This sandwich's nonfiction existence is even more thrilling than its inclusion in King's frightfully fantastical tale — that is, if you like food history. Similar to peanut butter-stuffed onions, the origins of the peanut butter and onion sandwich began during the Great Depression, when this "poor man's sandwich" became a popular staple with mothers, due to the ingredients' long-shelf life and low-cost, belly-filling nutritional density, as touted by the Bureau of Home Economics in 1937.