Stephen King's 3-Minute Salmon Recipe Caused A Firestorm Of Internet Debate
When it comes to Stephen King, we're used to losing sleep, triple-locking our doors, or checking the backseat for deranged clowns, axe-wielding nurses, and all manner of ghosts thanks to his words. Still, his most terrifying work yet may not be his fiction, but rather a reality many of us have regrettably faced firsthand — microwaved fish.
King dropped his stink bomb in April of 2022 on X: "Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big. Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it."
Fans of the bestselling author were quick to distance themselves from the stench, with commenters tweeting one form or another of this stinging burn. As reported by BuzzFeed, one person wrote, "This may be the shortest horror story you've ever written." While others took their disgust to Reddit, letting King know that he was squandering valuable resources, saying, "I think it's idiotic to waste a nice piece of fish like this."
Still, plenty of King fans defended him on Reddit, with some explaining exactly how the microwave works and why a damp paper towel may be just the right move, allowing for "more indirect," and "even" cooking than one might initially expect from the appliance most known for drying things out. Others on Reddit chimed in with insider knowledge, offering, "You'd be surprised to know how many restaurants do it."
King takes The Stand to defend his fishy ways
Not only was the beloved "Master of Horror" capable of suggesting one of the most egregious break-room faux pas, he didn't back down, tweeting: "I have one thing to say to people slagging on my salmon recipe: DON'T KNOCK OT [sic] IF YOU HAVEN'T TRIED IT." That someone who "tried it" turned out to be Ross Yoder of BuzzFeed. Steeling himself for what horrors might be unleashed, Ross tried King's "recipe," finding it surprisingly tender and juicy.
We're not surprised by this, as King simply unwittingly hacked a French technique called En Papillote, hastening the cook time with a microwave and paper towels. But, according to Ross, the results were rather bland. Due in part to the lack of searing (where the Maillard reaction caramelizes and reduces sugars into that beautifully browned crust, intensifies the fish's flavor, and boosts our perception of umami, all while reducing the "overall bitterness and fishy odor"). Additionally, King's absence of seasoning limits the salmon's natural expression and flavorful juices (though Ross did try to mitigate this omission, with salt and pepper).
Considering the cook time, though (three minutes), King's dinner suggestion may just be a winner for when you find yourself on a tight deadline or cooking for one. Bottom line: King's frightening fish will do in a pinch, though the lingering smell may keep you up at night. Lucky for King, another controversial figure agrees with cooking salmon in a microwave — and it's a celebrity chef at that.