Stephen King's 3-Minute Salmon Recipe Caused A Firestorm Of Internet Debate

When it comes to Stephen King, we're used to losing sleep, triple-locking our doors, or checking the backseat for deranged clowns, axe-wielding nurses, and all manner of ghosts thanks to his words. Still, his most terrifying work yet may not be his fiction, but rather a reality many of us have regrettably faced firsthand — microwaved fish.

King dropped his stink bomb in April of 2022 on X: "Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big. Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it."

Fans of the bestselling author were quick to distance themselves from the stench, with commenters tweeting one form or another of this stinging burn. As reported by BuzzFeed, one person wrote, "This may be the shortest horror story you've ever written." While others took their disgust to Reddit, letting King know that he was squandering valuable resources, saying, "I think it's idiotic to waste a nice piece of fish like this."

Still, plenty of King fans defended him on Reddit, with some explaining exactly how the microwave works and why a damp paper towel may be just the right move, allowing for "more indirect," and "even" cooking than one might initially expect from the appliance most known for drying things out. Others on Reddit chimed in with insider knowledge, offering, "You'd be surprised to know how many restaurants do it."