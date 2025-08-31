Why Microwaved Fish Smells So Much Worse Than Fresh

If you're the one with a cold lunch-o'-fish that needs reheating, even though the oven's far better at reheating your salmon than the microwave, sometimes, it's the only thing you've got access to. In that case, we've got a couple of tricks to keep you from being the office's villain.

The biggest mistake that people often make is throwing the fish right in, then zapping it at the highest setting. This shocks the fish into releasing the oils, which are then promptly broken down by the heat. The rule for microwaving fish is this: the gentler, the better. So, reheat the fish on the lowest setting you can select on the microwave in 30-second intervals. Continuously check on the fish until it's just warm — the last thing you'd want is for it to overheat. An extra step you can take is reheating the fish in a microwave-safe container. Seal the fish, and the container will lock in the fish's moisture (effectively keeping it from drying out too much), as well as containing the smell.

Does the communal microwave still smell like fish after you're done? You can clean up by deodorizing the microwave by boiling a bowl of diluted vinegar inside. The fragrant vapor will take out the smell, and your colleagues will be none the wiser!