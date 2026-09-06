Make Basic Hummus 10X More Flavorful — Add This Spicy Jarred Staple

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Ever wish you could easily add flavor to or spice up your homemade or store-bought hummus? Whenever I want to make hummus more flavorful, I mix in a spoonful or so of a spicy jarred staple that's likely already in my pantry: chili crisp.

Incorporating chili crisp into homemade or store-bought hummus is simple. First, you'll need a good chili crisp. (If you're unsure which chili crisp to stock up on, Tasting Table has ranked 15 of the best chili crisp brands to help you decide.) Then, all you have to do is drizzle a tablespoon or so over your prepared hummus and give it a good stir. The chili crisp does not need to be fully incorporated into the hummus. It can be swirled in, for example. Sometimes, I like to make a well in the hummus to hold chili crisp in the center.

Be sure to give the hummus a taste before deciding whether or not it needs more chili crisp. Chili crisp hummus makes a perfect dip for bites of toast, chips, and pita bread. When ready to serve as a dip, you can offer your guests the jar of chili crisp on the side, so they can adjust the heat to their liking.