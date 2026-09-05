The Once-Forgotten New Orleans French Quarter Cocktail That Made A 21st-Century Comeback

The city best known for Sazeracs and hurricanes is the birthplace of another cocktail — one that, until recently, was relatively forgotten. While hurricanes are a fixture of New Orleans' Bourbon Street and Sazeracs have become part of the American cocktail lexicon, the Vieux Carré, a cousin to the Sazerac, perhaps best encapsulates the culture of New Orleans.

The cocktail was created by bartender Walter Bergeron in the late 1930s as an homage to the blend of cultural influences in the city at the time. The recipe first appeared in Famous New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix 'Em by Stanley Clisby Arthur in 1937. The cocktail features French cognac and Benedictine, Italian vermouth, American rye whiskey, Caribbean Angostura Bitters, and finally, Peychaud's bitters — which were created by Antoine Amédée Peychaud, a Haitian who settled in New Orleans in the late 1700s. The ingredients are stirred with ice until chilled, strained into a rocks glass, and then garnished with a cherry and or a lemon twist.

The Vieux Carré, which is French for "the Old Square," as New Orleans' French Quarter was once known, was originally served at the Swan Room in the Hotel Monteleone where artists like Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote have ordered a few drinks. Now, that bar has been reimagined as the Carousel Bar, where, yes, the bar seats are attached to a working carousel. Those seats make a full revolution once every 15 minutes, so you won't get dizzy — unless you've had too many cocktails.