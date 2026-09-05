5 Ways To Choose (Or Avoid) The Spiciest Jalapeños At The Grocery Store

When it comes to popularity and availability, jalapeños are at the top of the scale. They are versatile chilies that can be used in dozens of ways — chopped raw into pico de gallo or guacamole, roasted and incorporated into salsas, added to beans and stews, pickled for a zesty sandwich addition, and much more. But as is the case with most chilies, it's difficult to gauge their heat level before we bite into them.

Chilies don't keep their word, my mom always says. Chilies that are supposed to be mild, like poblanos, can turn out fiery, while others can disappoint when we need them to be spicy but instead turn out tasting grassy. Once, I almost passed out at a bar from the unbelievable heat of a not-so-innocent shishito. It's like playing Russian roulette.

So, when following a jalapeño recipe that turns up the heat, it's tough to know whether it will turn out too mild, extremely spicy, or just right. Their heat depends on many factors, such as where and how they were grown, what variety they are, and even their age, shape, and size. But these characteristics also give us clues to help us determine whether they will be hot or not. While no method or visual cue is 100% accurate, here are five things to keep our eye on when shopping for jalapeños.