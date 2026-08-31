Review: Applebee's O-M-Cheese-Adilla Burger Proves There Is Such A Thing As Too Much Cheese

Applebee's supplies the neighborhood with an ample amount of quality burgers. How do I know they're both ample and quality? Well, I've tried every single burger on the chain's menu — from a classic hamburger to more inventive picks like the Whisky Bacon or Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger (served with a cup of tomato basil soup). It's a variety that caters to all taste buds, and as of August 31, the chain is beefing up its lineup even more with the O-M-Cheese-adilla Burger.

If you're familiar with Applebee's burger shenanigans, then you probably already guessed this new monster of a creation is a cross between the restaurant's Quesadilla Burger and its viral O-M-Cheeseburger. It's a mashup I certainly didn't see coming after originally eating my way through the burger menu, but one I'm more than happy to give a shot. With cheese piled on top of even more cheese, combined with the Tex-Mex (rather than straightforward Mexican) flavors I enjoyed in the Quesadilla burger, how bad could it possibly be?

So I geared up for yet another Applebee's trip, in pursuit of its latest burger installation. Let's see if the burger captures the appeal of both its predecessors, or if there really is such a thing as too much cheese.