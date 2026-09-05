10 Chains To Visit If You're Nostalgic For Howard Johnson's

If we started talking about a restaurant that began as an ice cream shop in Massachusetts in the early half of the 20th century before becoming a beloved chain, many would suspect we're referring to Howard Johnson's. It's true that HoJo's, which went on to become one of the largest U.S. restaurant chains by the '70s, began at the counter in a Quincy pharmacy in 1925. However, a similar origin took place a decade later in Springfield, when the Blake brothers founded Friendly's.

Sharing the better part of the next 100 years together, each of these restaurant chains have been steeped in Americana to represent quintessential family-friendly dining. But similar roots aren't the only commonalities between Howard Johnson's and Friendly's. In addition to menus covering all-day service, each have hosted countless simple family celebrations, encouraging as much with their respective birthday clubs.

While any restaurant might be able to claim the same, rare indeed is the national chain that's ticking off all these boxes while also offering clam strips — once a favorite item of HoJo's. Friendly's further boasts nearly two dozen of its own flavors of ice cream, which vary by location, as well as orange sherbet and hot dogs (just like at Howard Johnson's).