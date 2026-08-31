Costco's New Prepared Meal Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Costco's deli section is full of prepared meal options — Tasting Table named the Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes the best pre-made meal of 2026 so far. But savvy shoppers have spotted a new addition to the heat-and-eat lineup: the Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry. The meal includes breaded chicken, noodles, vegetables, and two packets of honey sesame sauce. While it isn't even available in all stores yet, fans are all saying the same thing about it.

Under an Instagram post that stated that the Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry would serve five people, reviewers were up in arms. While some noted the great value, like one commenter who said, "That looks delicious, so convenient and a great deal for 5 people," others wondered whether it could actually feed a family. "That would only feed my husband and my eldest son," one commenter insisted, while another said, "I may identify as 5 people."