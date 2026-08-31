Costco's New Prepared Meal Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Costco's deli section is full of prepared meal options — Tasting Table named the Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes the best pre-made meal of 2026 so far. But savvy shoppers have spotted a new addition to the heat-and-eat lineup: the Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry. The meal includes breaded chicken, noodles, vegetables, and two packets of honey sesame sauce. While it isn't even available in all stores yet, fans are all saying the same thing about it.
Under an Instagram post that stated that the Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry would serve five people, reviewers were up in arms. While some noted the great value, like one commenter who said, "That looks delicious, so convenient and a great deal for 5 people," others wondered whether it could actually feed a family. "That would only feed my husband and my eldest son," one commenter insisted, while another said, "I may identify as 5 people."
Customers doubt Costco's Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry can feed a family
While it may not look like a lot of food, the original Instagram poster insisted that Costco's new Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry contained way more food than it seemed. "When you take it out of the container you'll be surprised at how much food is actually in there," they commented in response to one doubtful viewer. In the video, the baking tray holds 30 to 40 chicken nuggets. While one can't speak to how many chicken nuggets any single person might eat, seven to eight nuggets per person — plus noodles and veggies — seems reasonable.
For about $22 total, it's unclear exactly how many ounces the Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry purchased in the Instagram post weighed. However, should this prepared meal option appear in your local Costco's deli section looking questionably small in size, you might consider pairing it with other complimentary prepared or frozen foods from Costco. Otherwise, it may just be cheaper to purchase your own packets of noodles, frozen vegetables, and chicken separately — the Kirkland Signature Fresh Chicken Thighs are just $1.69 per pound.