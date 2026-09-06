The Trick For Crispier Fried Eggs Without Extra Oil

As delicious as they are easy to make, fried eggs are the ideal breakfast food. And they're at their very best when the yolk is buttery in flavor and jammy in texture while the edges are caramelized and crispy. That browned crackle is decadent — but it may seem hard to achieve unless you add more oil to your fry. Typically, any crispy fry hinges on using enough oil, and that's not always ideal. While many oils like olive oil and grapeseed oil can be good for you in moderate doses, too much oil can take a dish into unhealthy, high-fat territory. The good news is, there's a road to gorgeously crispy edges that eschews this oil issue.

The best way to get crispy fried eggs — without adding more oil — is to use your air fryer. Air fryers in general are a great way to fry food without needing more fat. Of all the different things you can make in the air fryer, you likely never considered eggs, but it's easy. Preheat your air fryer to 270 degrees Fahrenheit and hit the cooking basket with cooking spray. Then, crack in the eggs. It's really that simple. Don't crowd the eggs, as you want each to be able to spread out. That's how the edges will absorb enough heat to brown to that caramelized crisp. If you like runnier yolks, let the eggs cook for about five minutes; add two to three minutes for a jammier consistency.