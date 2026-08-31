Review: Ghirardelli's New Milk Chocolate Bars Blew This Dark Chocolate Lover's Mind

Listen up, chocolate lovers: There's a new trio on the block, and you'd be remiss not to try the lineup, like, now. That's pretty high praise, coming from me. Not only am I not the biggest chocolate gal out there, but I famously don't like milk chocolate, so the fact that even I enjoyed Ghirardelli's new trifecta was pretty stunning.

Three "smooth & delicious" bars join Ghirardelli's lineup as the Premium Milk Chocolate Bar line, and trust me, you'll want to add these milk chocolate bars to your cart. Keep reading for the dirty details on each bar, including tasting notes, nutrition, price points, and how to get your hands on them. And, for all the dark chocolate purists out there: Take this as a sign to break out of your shell a little. You probably won't regret it.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.