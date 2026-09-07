Why A Nespresso Machine Simply Isn't Worth It In 2026

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Sleek, convenient, and incredibly marketable: Nespresso machines entered the market 40 years ago to offer a quicker solution for those who wanted higher-quality coffee without the hassle of a traditional espresso machine. The problem is that such convenience comes with a few caveats and in today's market, the cons outweigh the pros.

First and foremost, while the name may suggest otherwise, Nespresso does not produce a traditional espresso comparable to one pulled from a quality espresso machine. Instead, it produces a brew that is not dissimilar to a strong drip coffee packaged in an espresso-sized drink. A true, authentic espresso, usually characterized by a beautiful layer of crema on top, is much more concentrated, and achieving the perfect shot requires various levels of customization that are simply impossible with a Nespresso machine. So, if, like me, you want to start your day with a shot or two of espresso, then Nespresso simply won't cut it.

Buying a high-end coffee machine is a good investment, and there are many reasons why some of the best coffee makers cost an arm and a leg. In the end, it all amounts to quality and durability. However, having to buy coffee pods is a commitment I could do without. Not only are they significantly more expensive than beans, but they are not as environmentally friendly. While recycling programs exist, coffee pods still generate significantly more packaging waste than buying whole beans. Furthermore, buying and grinding your own coffee beans is crucial for the perfect morning cup. It means you're able to select the best beans based on flavor preferences and origin profiles, all without contributing to the growing piles of pods that end up in landfills.