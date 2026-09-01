Popcorn Vs Chips: Which One Is Actually Healthier?

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Chips and popcorn are the classic crunchy snacks that you're likely to have in your pantry for munching on after school, while watching a movie, or partying with friends. While potato chips are typically fried in oil and popcorn can be prepared in several ways, according to an expert, popcorn is the healthier option. In an interview with Angel Luk, the registered dietitian stated that popcorn is clearly the more health-conscious choice. "Popcorn is a whole-grain food while chips are not, so from that perspective, I vote that it's healthier."

Perhaps it's the buttery tubs of movie theater popcorn that give it a bad rap, as many dietitians argue that popcorn isn't as unhealthy as you think. As a whole grain, popcorn is high in fiber and antioxidants. Furthermore, unlike ultra-processed potato chips, popcorn kernels are a single, unprocessed food without added preservatives or other ingredients.

Plus, there are many ways to make popcorn, making it a versatile snack to have on hand. "I've learned to really appreciate how easy it is to make popcorn in the microwave with a brown paper bag," says Luk. This method essentially air-pops the kernels without requiring any added oil, making it one of the lowest-calorie ways to enjoy popcorn — and you don't even need an air popper. That said, even stove-popped popcorn only requires a teaspoon or two of oil to coat the pot. Luk also recommends boosting the nutritional value of your popcorn with "a sprinkle of nutritional yeast [to] add a nutty savory flavor with vitamin B12 as an added bonus."