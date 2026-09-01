Popcorn Vs Chips: Which One Is Actually Healthier?
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Chips and popcorn are the classic crunchy snacks that you're likely to have in your pantry for munching on after school, while watching a movie, or partying with friends. While potato chips are typically fried in oil and popcorn can be prepared in several ways, according to an expert, popcorn is the healthier option. In an interview with Angel Luk, the registered dietitian stated that popcorn is clearly the more health-conscious choice. "Popcorn is a whole-grain food while chips are not, so from that perspective, I vote that it's healthier."
Perhaps it's the buttery tubs of movie theater popcorn that give it a bad rap, as many dietitians argue that popcorn isn't as unhealthy as you think. As a whole grain, popcorn is high in fiber and antioxidants. Furthermore, unlike ultra-processed potato chips, popcorn kernels are a single, unprocessed food without added preservatives or other ingredients.
Plus, there are many ways to make popcorn, making it a versatile snack to have on hand. "I've learned to really appreciate how easy it is to make popcorn in the microwave with a brown paper bag," says Luk. This method essentially air-pops the kernels without requiring any added oil, making it one of the lowest-calorie ways to enjoy popcorn — and you don't even need an air popper. That said, even stove-popped popcorn only requires a teaspoon or two of oil to coat the pot. Luk also recommends boosting the nutritional value of your popcorn with "a sprinkle of nutritional yeast [to] add a nutty savory flavor with vitamin B12 as an added bonus."
How to season popcorn and choose healthier chips
There are many tips for making popcorn that introduce other ingredients to the mix and add more flavor. If you're air-popping popcorn, the kernels won't have the fat from the oil to help dry seasonings stick, but you can always use a light spray of liquid to bind them. For example, you could spray your popcorn with something like Bragg Liquid Aminos All-Purpose Seasoning to enhance the salt and umami flavors before adding a seasoning blend or nutritional yeast for extra flavor and nutrients.
Popcorn may be healthier than potato chips, but that doesn't mean you should completely disregard the latter. While many potato chips are ultra-processed, many chip brands offer healthier alternatives to the classic deep-fried version, ranging from sweet apple crisps to tortilla chips. "Personally, I love chips," says Angel Luk. "I look at the ingredients list and the nutrition facts label. I choose the ones with less than 5% saturated fat per serving and the fewest ingredients possible." As well as looking at the Nutrition Facts and seeking products with a short ingredients list, Luk told us about a red flag to watch for when shopping for chips and popcorn. "If a product has 15% or more of saturated fat and/or sodium, I tend to look for an alternative option," she explains. "Brands change their recipes often, so it's good to double-check every time you buy."