Forget Mayo: Elevate Grilled Chicken Sandwiches With A Smear Of This Garlicky Aldi Dip
Grilled chicken sandwiches offer craveable flavors, a smoky char, and a stellar satiety factor. But all those things don't just happen on their own; plain chicken needs some complementary accouterment to zhuzh it up — and, crucially, to do so without drowning it completely. Enter: Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip. This garlicky spread lives in the refrigerated section at Aldi, and by our count, it joins the ranks of esteemed Aldi condiments that take sandwiches from bland to bold.
Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip is a yogurt-based spread blended with feta cheese and minced garlic. It's thick, rich, and loaded with dimensional umami flavor. This dip is ideal for dunking fresh crudité veggies and pita chips, but it also makes a transformative sandwich spread, especially when paired in tandem with grilled chicken. As a flavorful stand-in for classic mayonnaise, this dip retains the luscious, creamy moisture familiar to mayo but but trades its mild taste for garlic-feta flavors in every bite. On a Facebook post in an Aldi group, many enthusiastic commenters praised the dip, "I have been obsessed with the garlic feta dip, it is SO GOOD." Plus, the price is right. At an Aldi location in Cleveland, an 8-ounce tub of the Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip costs just $2.79.
Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip is the sauce your grilled chicken has been missing
With the right recipe, homemade chicken sandwiches can be even better than fast food. In a Reddit thread dedicated to the garlic feta dip, one customer recommends "Put[ting] it in a wrap or on a sandwich. I would do grilled chicken or salmon, cucumber, red onion or pickled onions and hummus." Lean into the Mediterranean flavors and assemble a Greek grilled chicken sandwich loaded with the garlic feta spread, a sprinkle of dried oregano, sliced cucumbers, halved Greek olives, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Or, kick it double-sauce style and smear the garlic feta dip across one slice of ciabatta bread; on the other slice, pile on some basil pesto for major moisture and herbaceous interplay in your grilled chicken sammy. A slice of yellow beefsteak tomato and some peppery baby arugula would complete the meal, and the whole thing would make a fabulous pairing for a glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
You could even use that garlic feta dip in place of the tzatziki sauce in any easy chicken gyro recipe, tucked into a pita pocket with your chicken and veggies. For a deconstructed approach, stir a tub of Aldi's garlic feta dip into a bowl of chilled pasta salad with grilled chicken, red onion, cucumber, and halved grape tomatoes, and serve it on pita triangles.