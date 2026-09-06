Forget Mayo: Elevate Grilled Chicken Sandwiches With A Smear Of This Garlicky Aldi Dip

Grilled chicken sandwiches offer craveable flavors, a smoky char, and a stellar satiety factor. But all those things don't just happen on their own; plain chicken needs some complementary accouterment to zhuzh it up — and, crucially, to do so without drowning it completely. Enter: Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip. This garlicky spread lives in the refrigerated section at Aldi, and by our count, it joins the ranks of esteemed Aldi condiments that take sandwiches from bland to bold.

Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip is a yogurt-based spread blended with feta cheese and minced garlic. It's thick, rich, and loaded with dimensional umami flavor. This dip is ideal for dunking fresh crudité veggies and pita chips, but it also makes a transformative sandwich spread, especially when paired in tandem with grilled chicken. As a flavorful stand-in for classic mayonnaise, this dip retains the luscious, creamy moisture familiar to mayo but but trades its mild taste for garlic-feta flavors in every bite. On a Facebook post in an Aldi group, many enthusiastic commenters praised the dip, "I have been obsessed with the garlic feta dip, it is SO GOOD." Plus, the price is right. At an Aldi location in Cleveland, an 8-ounce tub of the Park Street Deli Garlic Feta Dip costs just $2.79.