The Soda To Buy When You're Done With Pepsi And Coke

It might seem like Pepsi and Coca-Cola are the only sodas still standing, but there's actually an old-school alternative that deserves way more respect: RC Cola. Now, it may not have the enormous marketing budgets or the ubiquitous fast food presence of its two competitors, but that's exactly why I like it. The mostly forgotten soda was actually a pioneer in the industry, becoming the first to introduce soda in aluminum cans, as well as diet and caffeine-free varieties. Take that, Cola Wars! RC has a different, one could say old-fashioned, take on cola: it's sweeter, smoother, and less aggressively acidic.

RC's origin story actually begins with a dispute involving its frenemy and fellow Georgian, Coca-Cola. In 1905, pharmacist and grocery wholesaler Claud Hatcher began making his own soft drinks in the basement of his family's store in Columbus, Georgia, after a disagreement with the local Coke representative over the price of its syrup. He started with ginger ale and cherry-flavored cola before eventually launching Chero-Cola. In 1925, Chero-Cola was reformulated and reborn as Royal Crown (RC) Cola.

Some folks may say RC doesn't have the pronounced "bite" of Coke, and they're right. It's a rounder soda with a straightforward, caramel-like character. I refuse to drink Pepsi, but even I have to admit some naysayers describe RC as a generic, watered-down version of its rival. For every critic, though, there are legions of fans. Contrary to popular belief, RC isn't a cheap imitation of Coke or Pepsi; it developed its flavor profile and cultural following all on its own.