14 Alden's Organic Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked
Before writing this review, I had never even heard of Alden's Organic ice cream. When I thought of Oregon ice cream, my mind inevitably turned to the dairy empire of Tillamook or the wonderfully weird, Portland-based Salt & Straw. Now that I've gotten a true taste of Alden's Organic's fantastic ice cream, I may have to declare Oregon as America's unofficial ice cream paradise.
The brand makes its treats with organic ingredients and eschews ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and sweeteners, and carrageenan, a seaweed-based thickener. The milk and eggs used are antibiotic-free, and any fruits used are non-GMO. All of this is to say that Alden's Organic is looking to offer your favorite frozen treat with a simpler ingredient list.
But how do you find the best variety in a sea full of excellent flavors? Well, I decided to try all of Alden's Organic's current ice cream flavors, which are sold in 1.5-quart containers, to rank them from worst to best. I looked at texture and flavor to finalize this ultimate ranking of Alden's Organic ice creams.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
14. Vanilla and Chocolate Swirl
I've never quite understood the appeal of combining the classic flavors of chocolate and vanilla. People tend to fall into one camp or the other in terms of flavor preference, and it seems odd that someone would be craving a scoop swirled with both. The extra strawberry addition you find in a Neapolitan makes more sense, as the fruitiness bridges the gap between the two disparate flavors. However, I was willing to give Alden's Organic's take on the dynamic duo a shot.
For the record, quality is not an issue with this particular variety. Both the chocolate and vanilla ice cream have a decadent creamy texture and a lovely flavor. Unfortunately, the floral, nuanced vanilla is often overshadowed by the intense cocoa, leading to a muddled taste overall. If you closed your eyes, you would assume you were just tasting an extra creamy, mild cocoa ice cream. Because of this taste bud confusion, I consider it the weakest flavor of the bunch.
13. Peanut Butter Swirl
Though this is another swirled variety, this combination made more sense to me. Who doesn't like the classic pairing of chocolate and peanut butter? As is, this is the kind of flavor that would be very difficult to mess up.
What was present in this ice cream was nice. The peanut butter ice cream was nutty and rich, while the chocolate ice cream had a delicious depth of flavor not often seen in the average pint. However, the issue with this ice cream wasn't necessarily with what was there, but rather with what was missing. For one, I felt like the peanut butter swirl could have used a bit of salt, as I think that all nut-based flavors come through better with salt. I also wouldn't have minded some actual chocolate chips or peanut butter cups mixed in to break up the creamy texture a bit. While I appreciated the individual strengths of the two flavors, they didn't make much of an impression when combined.
12. Old Fashioned Vanilla
Alden's Organic has not one, not two, but three different vanilla flavors on offer. It can seem a little ridiculous that the flavor most of us associate with blandness would have enough range for three flavors, but I think Alden's Organic lineup makes a solid case for it. The flavor of Old Fashioned Vanilla is described as "creamy classic vanilla" on the container, and it looked like it would be my favorite, as it gave off the vibe of Blue Bell's Homemade Vanilla ice cream.
I think the Blue Bell comparison is a fair one in terms of flavor, even though the texture is very different. The vanilla flavor in Alden's Organic version is very bold, maybe even a bit too aggressively floral for my taste. Even though the vanilla essence didn't taste fake, it was a less nuanced take than I would have preferred. The texture is definitely rich and creamy — a high point with this variety. While I found it to be a more straightforward and pleasing flavor than the last two options, I think there are more unique and better-executed options from Alden's Organic.
11. Strawberry
I love a natural, fruity ice cream, and I appreciated that Alden's Organic didn't go for a fake berry flavor and unnaturally pink look with its Strawberry ice cream. The ice cream had just a blush of rosiness from organic strawberries.
The fresh, natural taste was definitely present — it just wasn't as prominent as I would have liked it to be. I adored the bits of real, dried strawberry when I could get them, but these delicious mix-ins were unfortunately a little hard to come by. The actual strawberry ice cream was too muted in flavor without these sweet-tart morsels to brighten it up. If there had been more strawberry mix-ins, this flavor would have risen higher on my ranking. As is, I feel like it has more promise than actual delivery.
10. Mint Chip
Mint is a divisive flavor for most ice cream lovers. You either feel like you're eating a delightfully refreshing treat or that you're dining on particularly cold toothpaste. I think a good mint ice cream is like a luxurious palate cleanser, and I was hoping that Alden's Organic could offer me this kind of minty goodness.
My main complaint with this ice cream is the texture. This was one of the icier varieties that Alden's Organic offered, and it could have used a bit more creaminess. While the chocolate chips had bittersweet intensity that cut through the sweet mint flavor, the fine chocolate slivers created an almost crunchy quality that was off-putting when paired with the icy mint ice cream. The chocolate did melt nicely on the tongue, though, and the main flavors were still pretty spot on. It's not the best mint chip ice cream I've ever had, but it's a respectable option that I'd probably grab before the Strawberry or Old Fashioned Vanilla flavors.
9. Vanilla Bean
Vanilla Bean is one of those ice cream flavors that can feel like it's more interested in symbolism than substance. Sure, you can see attractive little speckles of vanilla bean in the ice cream, but it doesn't always pack that rich vanilla flavor I crave. But I was pretty impressed with the vanilla components I was tasting in the mixed varieties, like in the Vanilla and Chocolate Swirl, so I kept an open mind.
Right off the bat, I had to admit this was very aesthetically pleasing quart of ice cream, with plenty of black vanilla beans flecking the dreamy expanse of snow-white ice cream. This was probably the mildest of the vanilla flavors I tried. But even with this more nuanced profile, there was no denying its creamy texture. Of the three, I would consider this one to be the ideal choice for your à la mode desserts, like cake, pie, or a molten brownie, because it wouldn't overshadow the other flavors. Still, there are a number of flavors that offer a bit more excitement.
8. Banana Cookie Crumble
One thing I noticed about the Alden's Organic ice cream line was that it seemed to be very hesitant — stingy even — with the sweet mix-ins. Of the flavors I tried, only five had solid ingredients mixed into them, and two of those were just chocolate chips. With that in mind, I was pretty jazzed to try the Banana Cookie Crumble, which boasted a sizable number of organic vanilla wafers peppering the banana-flavored ice cream.
Frankly, it's a shame that Alden's Organic doesn't do mix-ins more often, because when it does, it's seriously delicious. The golden vanilla wafers tasted like zhuzhed up homemade cookies. Their crunchiness was very satisfying and added a lovely contrast to the softness of the ice cream. The banana flavor was nice as well; it didn't go the artificial yellow taffy route that some banana-flavored desserts take. The only criticism I can offer is that an element of richness, whether in the form of a caramel drizzle or a marshmallow crème, would have taken it to the next level. As it was, it felt like something was missing, like a banana pudding without that lovely, velvety touch of whipped cream.
7. Cookies & Cream
As I mentioned before, Alden's Organic seems a bit shy when it comes to the solid mix-ins, but the brand really shouldn't feel any trepidation. Like the Banana Cookie Crumble, the Cookies & Cream flavor offered organic cookie pieces folded into an organic ice cream base. The cookies in question are, of course, modeled based on the Oreo-like flavor profile, but they boast an elevated quality that the famous brand can't quite pull off.
These delicious cookies are paired with a divinely smooth and dreamy vanilla ice cream that highlighted how luxe a nostalgic flavor like Cookies & Cream can taste when executed properly. However, I was disappointed by the stinginess of the mix-ins. I like a chunkier ice cream that has more cookies, though I admit this is more of a greedy gripe rather than a true criticism. Alden's Organic scored very high on our cookies and cream ice cream ranking, and I think that its spot is well earned. I'd also put this in the top three of the best cookies and cream flavors I've had. But when compared with all the other illustrious Alden's Organic flavors, it sits more toward the middle of the pack.
6. Marionberry Swirl
Since Alden's Organic hails from the Eugene, Oregon area, I wasn't surprised to see that the brand had a Marionberry-flavored ice cream in its lineup. Marionberry, a hybrid blackberry cultivar, is the key ingredient in Oregon's official state pie. The fruit is beloved for its earthy, sweet-tart flavor. On the East Coast, it's rare to find marionberry-anything, as over 90% of the fruit is grown in Oregon, according to the Oregon Historical Society. Luckily, this flavor from Alden's Organic makes it a little easier for us to get a taste of this special produce.
Like with the Strawberry flavor, much of the fruit's tartness is tempered by a rich vanilla flavor. In fact, I'd argue that the vanilla is too strong. I felt like I was always chasing an elusive berry flavor underneath the generic sweet cream. There's a signature marionberry taste there, and I do think it packs a stronger, fruitier punch than the Strawberry, but it's buried. Even so, I have to give this variety serious points for bringing this rare berry delicacy to my local grocery store. I just wish the marionberry swirl had a bit more oomph.
5. French Vanilla
Closing out Alden's Organic's trio of vanilla flavors is French Vanilla, a variety marked by its "rich, custard-style vanilla," according to the container. Despite this glowing description, I was apprehensive, as I've often found French vanilla-flavored things to have a borderline artificial flavor. But I shouldn't have doubted Alden's Organic's commitment to quality at this point.
Its strength and aroma reminded me of the Old Fashioned Vanilla flavor. So if the vanilla tastes so similar to the Old Fashioned option, why is it ranked much higher? It all comes down to that velvety custard base. The hue of the French Vanilla is considerably more golden. This is likely due to the egg yolks, which lend this flavor its custardy richness. This texture, paired with the bold, vanilla sweetness, is pure magic. Though it's not the most unique of flavors, it is a classic executed with decadent precision.
4. Chocolate
I have never been a plain chocolate ice cream fan. I only get it when it's supporting an enormous amount of mix-ins, like the Ben & Jerry's chocolate, caramel, and marshmallow extravaganza known as Phish Food, or if it's the base of a sundae. But Alden's Organic Chocolate ice cream is the kind of exceptional dessert that has helped me see the light.
This rich and plush ice cream actually tastes like high quality cocoa, not just a vanilla ice cream with fake chocolate syrup mixed in. It had a depth of flavor that reminded me of an expensive Fair Trade single-origin chocolate bar, where you can actually taste the fruity, bitter, and aromatic nuance behind the cacao, like it's a fine wine with a sophisticated bouquet. Alright, I'll stop waxing poetic about an ice cream flavor, but just know that this very same flavor took first-place in our chocolate ice cream ranking, beating out Häagen-Dazs, the previous gold standard in my book. It may not have all the bells and whistles of the next three flavors, but it is stunningly delicious for a standard chocolate scoop.
3. Orange Cream
You know those frozen Push Pop treats that always taste better in your childhood memories than in reality? Well Alden's Organic has helped bridge the gap between the need for nostalgic fun and the desire for modern sophistication with its Orange Cream flavor.
Of the three fruity flavors on offer, this one was my favorite for a number of reasons. First off, I couldn't help but be cheered by the rich orange hue and adorable kitschy nod to the ice cream novelty you can get from the neighborhood ice cream truck. Second, the flavor execution is top notch. The citrus itself is not too tangy and it added a sweet orange twist to a very vanilla base. It was neither sickly sweet nor overly acidic, making it the perfect adult version of the Orange Push Pop. And let's be real: Kids will still love this treat, so this is the kind of ice cream variety that transcends age and life experience. Though it still can't beat out my top two choices, it deserves a beautiful bronze medal.
2. Cold Brew Coffee
After trying to track down the best coffee chain vanilla latte, I swore I wouldn't touch anything coffee-flavored for the foreseeable future. Then this ice cream fell into my lap and immediately made a liar out of me. Night after night, I returned to this Alden's Organic Cold Brew Coffee ice cream, secretly wondering if I could realistically melt it and drink it as my morning cup of Joe.
Most coffee-flavored desserts lean too heavily into the bitterness or dull the overall flavor with add-ins like dark chocolate and caramel. Alden's Organic doesn't make these mistakes with its coffee ice cream. Instead, it tastes just like an intense yet smooth cold brew coffee laced with a divinely sweet vanilla cream. The result is a scoop that's both expertly nuanced and makes you want more of it. Only one other flavor could top it.
1. Chocolate Chocolate Chip
I already adored the regular Alden's Organic chocolate ice cream, but I felt like something was holding it back. My only wish was for it to take the cocoa richness one step further. Well, this is what happens when Alden's Organic goes four steps beyond classic chocolate.
This is the kind of chocolate ice cream that had me questioning if I'd ever tasted actual chocolate ice cream before. This one was so clearly made of the real stuff, rich cocoa and aromatic chocolate slivers in every bite, that everything I'd had up until this point felt painfully fake in comparison. Like the Mint Chip flavor, this one was flecked with perfect bittersweet morsels of chocolate. Unlike the Mint Chip, though, the texture of this Chocolate Chocolate Chip ice cream was much more luxe, eschewing iciness for creaminess. It's a match made in a chocolate lover's heaven. Its sophisticated, deeply flavored, velvety extravagance can't be beat.
Methodology
I tried every ice cream tub that Alden's Organic offered at the time of writing. I didn't try any of its ice cream treats, like the sandwiches or bars — only the 1.5-quart containers.
During tasting, I evaluated the texture of each flavor, noting whether it was creamy, icy, or somewhere in between. I also paid attention to the texture of the mix-ins, noting how things like cookies and chocolate chips felt and tasted when they were frozen. I then compared the flavors to one another, paying special attention to how similar flavors, like the trio of vanillas and fruit varieties, differed. I also noted if a container had a unique or exciting addition, like in the case of the Marionberry Swirl ice cream, or if it was a classic flavor done well. In addition, I also praised ice cream varieties that I felt had unique or revolutionary flavor combos.