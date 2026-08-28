I Tried Rare '50s Classic Formula Schlitz Beer — Here's What It Tastes Like

Schlitz was once a classic "working (wo)man's" beer. My first experience with it was on tap at a biker's bar called Strokers near the Southwest Airlines headquarters in Dallas. The beer wasn't particularly noteworthy, but it was cheap and served ice cold. I continued to order it at dive bars around Texas for the low price and nostalgia factor. When I heard that Pabst was discontinuing the legendary Midwest beer after 177 years, it felt like another uniquely American product being lost to history and private equity — though not before one more batch was brewed.

While there was a run on the last remaining Schlitz beers available, I was able to score the last few cans at a couple of dark, old-school bars. Fortunately, I didn't have to cry for too long, because in May 2026, the Wisconsin Brewing Company decided to give "The Beer that Made Milwaukee Famous" a proper send-off. The brand announced that, with permission from Pabst, it would brew an 80-barrel final batch of Schlitz using brewing records dating back to 1948.

Brewmaster Kirby Nelson worked from those mid-century records to craft a beer that the brewery considers Schlitz's "Golden Age." This isn't just another limited-edition beer with cute retro packaging, though. Wisconsin Brewing Company describes this batch as being made with "classic ingredients and Old-World techniques," and what I experienced was exactly that. This was a clean, crisp beer with a nutty, malty character and a refreshing finish.