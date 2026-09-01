If You Have A Can Of Pillsbury Crescents And One Egg, You Have Better Dinner Rolls In Under 15 Minutes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Adding a roll to your dinner can turn a good meal into a great one. But who has the time to whip up made-from-scratch dinner rolls? According to Statista, 3.32 million Americans use seven or more cans of refrigerated dough per month, which helps explain why canned biscuits and rolls grace so many household tables today. Take Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, for example. They're top-tier, sitting at the crossroads of easy and satisfying, especially fresh out of the oven. Scrumptious on their own or slathered in butter, they're also handy for sopping up gravies and sauces. But as good as they are straight out of the tube, they can be even better if you have 15 minutes and an egg to spare.
To use this technique on Pillsbury's Crescent Rolls, simply prep the rolls as instructed and preheat your oven according to the package directions. Then, prepare the egg wash, a common baking technique for giving breads and pastries that signature golden-brown, glossy finish. But this trick isn't just about looks; it also creates a lightly crispier crust that contrasts with the pillowy dough inside. As the rolls bake, the proteins in the egg begin to gel as the wash dries, creating a glossy glaze while helping lock in moisture.
To create the wash, beat one egg until completely smooth, with no strands remaining. Using a pastry brush, coat the tops and sides of each roll just before placing them in the oven. Bake until golden brown, about 11 to 13 minutes. Depending on how light or dark you want the crust, there are a few tweaks you can make by learning the proper way to use egg wash.
How to make egg-washed Pillsbury crescent rolls even better
Now that you've been won over to the delightful effects of egg wash, there are a few other secrets for making those crescent rolls sing at the dinner table. The easiest way to upgrade your crescent roll game is to swap the original version for Pillsbury's Butter Flake Crescent Rolls. As the name implies, they're extra buttery and flaky, with more of those delicate layers that make them like America's take on a croissant. And speaking of butter, a little melted butter brushed onto the rolls just after baking can pump up the decadence even more. If you like a slightly sweet dinner roll, you can also try Pillsbury's Honey Butter Crescent Rolls. They're especially good alongside barbecue or anywhere you'd serve cornbread, like with a bowl of chili.
And when paired with an egg wash, crescent rolls become an easy canvas for savory toppings. That's because the egg also acts as a simple binder that helps keep toppings from rolling off. Think a sprinkling of flaky sea salt, garlic and parsley, poppy, sesame seeds, or a little shredded parm, cheddar, or Asiago cheese.
Whether you're serving them alongside something like this easy Salisbury steak recipe or using them in a more clever way to use crescent rolls, like DIY Hot Pockets, pizza rolls, or taco rings, this egg wash technique will amp up both the appearance and texture of your crescent rolls.