Not Buffalo Trace: The Best-Selling Bourbon In The World Has Been Around For 230 Years

The world of bourbon ranges from affordable go-to's to rare, sought-after offerings. The first brands that come to mind depend on which end of the scale you pay more attention to. So, the one that sells the most bourbon in the world may either surprise you or feel like a total no-brainer. It's Jim Beam.

Is Jim Beam one of the best bourbon brands? Absolutely. But bourbon enthusiasts may have expected the top seller to be a pricier pick like Buffalo Trace, Blanton's, or Michter's. Per the annual Brand Champions report from The Spirits Business, Jim Beam sold 16.7 million cases in 2025. The second top seller is Jack Daniel's, at 13.4 million cases — Jim Beam has quite the lead, and it's been that way for several years.

Perhaps Jim Beam's sustained popularity can be attributed to its history. Founded in 1795, it's one of the older and more established brands on the market — in 230 years, you're bound to figure out how to make consistently good bourbon. The distillery was started by the Boehm family, who changed their name to Beam after immigrating to America and settling as farmers in Kentucky. Jacob Beam began turning his surplus corn into whiskey. He sold his first batch in 1795, officially forming the distillery ahead of an explosion of others popping up in Kentucky. The distillery passed from generation to generation; in 1935, Jeremiah Beam re-founded the distillery as the Jim B. Beam Distilling Company, named for his father.