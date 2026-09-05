The Traditional Puerto Rican Twist For Fall Pork Roast That's Twice As Comforting And Warm

Fall has a way of making you want to pull out the slow cooker, fill it with meat and spices, and let it simmer away until your whole kitchen is redolent with the season's hearty comfort. Everything points to a pot of pork roast. After hours of cooking, it emerges full of warmth, especially if you've also given it a Puerto Rican twist — like with our slow-roasted Puerto Rican pernil recipe.

For starters, it might be important to learn a little bit about what Puerto Rican pernil is and how you can use it. This traditional dish stars skin-on pork shoulder, slow-roasted for at least five hours into fall-apart, juicy tenderness. What separates it from regular pork roasts is the use of many Puerto Rican condiments, either as a marinade or a dry rub for the meat. This can be adobo (a seasoning mix consisting of garlic, pepper, citrus zest, and dried herbs), sofrito (a blend of tomatoes, bell peppers, ají dulce peppers, onions, and fresh herbs), and many others.

In our version the pork is marinated with typical kitchen staples, along with sazón – a Latin American spice mix made primarily with achiote seeds — and sofrito. The sazón adds unique flavors and a bright hue, while sofrito's tomato acidity might also tenderize the pork. Marinated overnight and roasted for several hours at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, the meat's savory, herby complexity makes it a centerpiece on any fall dining table.