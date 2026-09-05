Get A Pizza Grease Stain Out Of Your Clothes With A Drop Of Something Already In Your Kitchen

People have strong feelings about pizza grease. Some like their pizza toppings swimming in a pool of it, others use napkins to soak up as much grease as possible before digging in. But wherever you fall in the debate over blotting greasy pizza, it's safe to say no one enjoys pizza grease on their clothes. Luckily, with just a drop (or two) of Dawn dish soap you can avoid the full-on tragedy of a permanent stain.

Since Dawn (and most other dish soaps) are specifically formulated to combat tough food debris such as grease, it's the ideal solution to the problem. Essentially, it functions as a pretreatment before the soiled shirt, dress, or pants are run through the washing machine.

To use this technique, begin by absorbing any excess grease with a paper towel or clean cloth. If you really want to go the extra mile, you can follow this up by using either some baking soda or corn starch, two pantry staples that remove greasy butter stains, before moving on to the dish soap. Next, add a drop (or two) of dish soap directly to the offending area. Then, use your finger to spread the soap across the entire stain, working it into the fabric. Some folks rub the cloth against itself or scrub it gently with a toothbrush to agitate and loosen the particles. Then, let the garment sit for 5-20 minutes, allowing time for the dish soap to penetrate and work its magic. Finally, wash it as you normally would in the washing machine.