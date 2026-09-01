The Freezer Step That Keeps Homemade Fries Crisp

Frozen foods often get knocked as inferior and less fresh, but when it comes to homemade french fries, your freezer is actually the secret to getting the crispiest possible results. Homemade french fries can be a revelation because, compared to even the best store-bought frozen fries, they come remarkably close to what you get from your favorite fast food spot (without the sogginess that comes from driving them home). And they are shockingly easy to make. The only real secret you need to know is that you should be freezing them before the final fry.

Getting fried foods crispy is all about driving away moisture, which prevents browning and can soften crunchy food after cooking. Utilizing the freezer for homemade french fries helps manage this through two steps of preparation. The first is a par-fry. Homemade french fries should be cut and lightly fried ahead of time, then left to cool. This expels the moisture on the outside of your fries, but does not fully brown them or cook them all the way through. Besides expelling some initial moisture, this helps the remaining liquid come to the surface as the fries cool. So, after waiting to fry your fries for the second time, it will be easier for the second fry to drive off even more moisture. The freezer step helps this by preserving the par-fried fries in their ideal state, leaving them ready to be fried at any time, and also improves the texture in its own way.