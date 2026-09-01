The Freezer Step That Keeps Homemade Fries Crisp
Frozen foods often get knocked as inferior and less fresh, but when it comes to homemade french fries, your freezer is actually the secret to getting the crispiest possible results. Homemade french fries can be a revelation because, compared to even the best store-bought frozen fries, they come remarkably close to what you get from your favorite fast food spot (without the sogginess that comes from driving them home). And they are shockingly easy to make. The only real secret you need to know is that you should be freezing them before the final fry.
Getting fried foods crispy is all about driving away moisture, which prevents browning and can soften crunchy food after cooking. Utilizing the freezer for homemade french fries helps manage this through two steps of preparation. The first is a par-fry. Homemade french fries should be cut and lightly fried ahead of time, then left to cool. This expels the moisture on the outside of your fries, but does not fully brown them or cook them all the way through. Besides expelling some initial moisture, this helps the remaining liquid come to the surface as the fries cool. So, after waiting to fry your fries for the second time, it will be easier for the second fry to drive off even more moisture. The freezer step helps this by preserving the par-fried fries in their ideal state, leaving them ready to be fried at any time, and also improves the texture in its own way.
Freezing french fries helps keep the interior fluffy and the exterior crispy by making it easier to drive out moisture
The reason freezing fries is so effective has to do with the science of how water in food behaves. When you freeze things, the moisture inside turns to ice crystals and expands. This can rupture cells, which is why lots of frozen food can end up soggy. But this rupturing also makes it easier for moisture to escape. So when frozen fries go right into the oil for their second fry, they expel a lot more water, giving you a crisper final result. The ruptured cells in the potato also make the texture more fluffy when cooked, giving your fries that perfect contrast between crisp, golden brown exterior and soft interior. Without the extra evaporation freezing allows, even double-fried french fries can end up gummy. So somewhat ironically, the things that people often don't like about freezing food are exactly what makes it a great step for making homemade french fries.
Once you have par-fried and frozen your french fries, you can keep them in the freezer for months, and have them on hand anytime. Just make sure they are stored in something airtight like a zip-top plastic bag to help prevent freezer burn. Then all you need to do is fry them a second time in hot 400-degree Fahrenheit oil for about three to four minutes. Transfer the cooked fries to a wire rack over a paper-towel-lined sheet tray so they can cook without getting soggy from the remaining steam. It's honestly kind of a miracle that they get that way from a prep method that also happens to be amazingly convenient too. You'll never bad-mouth frozen fries again.