Costco France Has A Food Court Pizza American Shoppers Are Begging For
While buying in bulk may feel like a purely American way to shop, Costco actually has over 175 locations outside of the United States (it's closer to 300 if you include the locations in Canada). There are three in France, and there's one item on the French food court menu — or "resto-club," which instantly makes it feel more chic — that has American shoppers salivating. In addition to Costco's iconic hot dog-and-a-drink combo, and sundaes, food courts at its French locations offer a pizza flavor that you can't get in the U.S.: BBQ chicken pizza. The pie is topped with slices of chicken, green peppers, onion, and barbecue sauce.
Diners rave about it, and Costco fans who haven't made a pilgrimage to one of the French locations are understandably super jealous as a result. "Not to rub it in but it was amazing. The best Costco pizza I've ever had," one Reddit user enthused of their savory slice. Over on Instagram, another impressed Costco visitor detailed, "The chicken pieces were juicy and thick, there was so much chicken, and the peppers and onions were so good on it."
What else sets France's Costco locations apart?
Unsurprisingly, American Costco fans wish the BBQ chicken pizza was available stateside too. It's not uncommon for Costco users to complain that the food court food isn't actually that tasty, so spotting a unique item with overwhelmingly positive reviews is really hitting them where it hurts. "BBQ Chicken Pizza?! in France of all places?" asked an incredulous Redditor. Another commenter on Reddit replied, "Right?? I'm going to petition my local Costco to bring on the BBQ chicken pizza, man!" A third Reddit user then even jokingly professed, "I renounce my USA citizenship and I am moving to Paris." Costco's inventory varies from store to store, including different items in domestic versus international stores. In the food court, French Costco locations also offer a focaccia sandwich, chicken tenders, fries, and even coffee.
French products also seem to be more widely available. The cheese selection is a stand-out, with a wide variety of goat and sheep cheeses, full wheels of Tomme de Savoie, and smoked Raclette among many others. The wine selection also looks pretty extensive and, unlike in the United States, there are samples of wine available to try before purchasing them. Other traditionally French items have found their way to Costco shelves there too. From rabbit at the butcher counter to beef carpaccio, to the prepared foods and millefeuille on offer in the bakery and the fromage frais in the dairy aisle, it's clear Costco France has tailored its selection to the region's clientele.