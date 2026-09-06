Costco France Has A Food Court Pizza American Shoppers Are Begging For

While buying in bulk may feel like a purely American way to shop, Costco actually has over 175 locations outside of the United States (it's closer to 300 if you include the locations in Canada). There are three in France, and there's one item on the French food court menu — or "resto-club," which instantly makes it feel more chic — that has American shoppers salivating. In addition to Costco's iconic hot dog-and-a-drink combo, and sundaes, food courts at its French locations offer a pizza flavor that you can't get in the U.S.: BBQ chicken pizza. The pie is topped with slices of chicken, green peppers, onion, and barbecue sauce.

Diners rave about it, and Costco fans who haven't made a pilgrimage to one of the French locations are understandably super jealous as a result. "Not to rub it in but it was amazing. The best Costco pizza I've ever had," one Reddit user enthused of their savory slice. Over on Instagram, another impressed Costco visitor detailed, "The chicken pieces were juicy and thick, there was so much chicken, and the peppers and onions were so good on it."