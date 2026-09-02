Transform Classic Prime Rib With One Breakfast Staple For A Major Flavor Boost

The secret to a more decadent prime rib may be sitting in the pan after breakfast. Instead of discarding the fat leftover from a batch of cooked bacon, strain it and save it for your roast. A coating of fat helps protect the meat's exterior from drying out in the oven, and it gives your seasonings something to cling to as the roast develops a crust. Plenty of cooking fats can perform these jobs, but bacon grease comes with a major advantage: it tastes like bacon.

This technique utilizes bacon grease as a seasoning. It infuses the smoky, savory character of the cured pork into the roast, adding another, somewhat subtle dimension to prime rib's rich flavor without going so far as to cover the roast in strips of bacon. It works primarily at the surface, where you're building the flavor and texture. The cut is usually generously endowed with internal marbling, so the meat within is already taken care of.

After cooking your bacon, whether it's crispy and oven-baked or pan-fried, just strain the rendered grease to remove any solids and save it until you're ready to make your roast. Make sure your bacon grease didn't scorch (it should smell bacon-y but not burnt), because whatever flavors are in the fat are going to be imparted onto the meat. When you're ready to use it, let the refrigerated grease soften until it's spreadable, pat the prime rib dry, and rub a thin coating to the exterior. You can also mix bacon grease with softened butter for a mellower, sweeter version, or concentrate mainly on the exposed cut ends of the roast, where the fatty coating will protect them from drying out during the long cook.