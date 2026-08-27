This Major Cereal Brand Just Made A Big Change To Its Entire US Lineup

General Mills cereals no longer include certified colors like Red 40. In a recent press release, the company revealed that all its cereals sold in the United States are free of certified colors, including its signature cereals Trix and Lucky Charms. Certified colors are synthetic food additives that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Common synthetic dyes include Yellow 5, Blue 2, Red 40, and Green 3. These petroleum-based additives add rich, vibrant color to foods, and they have been commonly used in the food industry for decades. In past research, it was found that Trix cereal contained 36.4 milligrams of chemicals like Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 6.

General Mills hasn't identified the new ingredients replacing the certified colors. However, the company promises, "We make these changes carefully to maintain the great taste and experience people expect from our products." In other words, General Mills has worked hard to ensure this change won't impact the taste of familiar products.