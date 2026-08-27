This Major Cereal Brand Just Made A Big Change To Its Entire US Lineup
General Mills cereals no longer include certified colors like Red 40. In a recent press release, the company revealed that all its cereals sold in the United States are free of certified colors, including its signature cereals Trix and Lucky Charms. Certified colors are synthetic food additives that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Common synthetic dyes include Yellow 5, Blue 2, Red 40, and Green 3. These petroleum-based additives add rich, vibrant color to foods, and they have been commonly used in the food industry for decades. In past research, it was found that Trix cereal contained 36.4 milligrams of chemicals like Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 6.
General Mills hasn't identified the new ingredients replacing the certified colors. However, the company promises, "We make these changes carefully to maintain the great taste and experience people expect from our products." In other words, General Mills has worked hard to ensure this change won't impact the taste of familiar products.
Why the FDA is targeting synthetic color additives
In recent years, Americans have raised concerns about the potential negative impact of these synthetic food dyes on the human body. Recent research has linked the use of Red 40 to DNA damage and potential cancer risk. And, in 2025, the FDA began a nationwide initiative to remove synthetic food coloring from the U.S. food supply.
General Mills has committed to removing synthetic dyes from its products. Earlier this year, General Mills announced that the food it supplies to K-12 organizations is officially free from certified colors. And, General Mills cereals that debuted in 2026, like Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy Cereal and Tropical Trix featuring Disney's Moana Cereal, are made with colors from natural sources.
Next up, General Mills will remove synthetic food coloring from other products including fruit snacks and baking mixes by the end of 2027. The company also states that it plans to roll out many new products that will be health-forward, such as products that are rich in fiber and protein.