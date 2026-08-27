Review: 7 Brew's Canned Coffees And Energy Drinks Can Absolutely Hold Their Own On Walmart's Shelves
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Going to 7 Brew is about more than just the drink; it's about the atmosphere. The rapidly growing beverage chain crams an impressive amount of energy into its tiny drive-thru-only locations. Music pounds from the speakers and employees zip between cars at a pace that makes Chick-fil-A's efficient crews look lazy by comparison. It will have you all amped up before you've even had a sip.
It's all part of the business model, and clearly, it's working well. But for us introverts, sometimes we just want our caffeine fix without the production. And that's where 7 Brew's canned energy drinks and coffees come to our rescue. The chain has packaged some of its most popular recipes into cans, and they're now being sold exclusively at Walmart. As of August 2026, three 7 Brew canned coffee drinks are being sold at over 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide for $2.98 each. Five canned energy drinks, priced at $2.48 each, haven't been released as widely yet, but they can also be found at select Walmart stores.
It's the 7 Brew experience condensed into a can. But do the drinks still taste just as good without all the pomp and circumstance? I got my hands on all of the cans to find out.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I sampled all of 7 Brew's retail offerings, which were provided to me ahead of the review. Since they arrived in the mail, I made sure to chill them all overnight to get the most out of each flavor; nobody likes lukewarm energy drinks or ready-to-drink coffees. I also poured each one into a glass as I tried them to get a better look at their coloring and carbonation. I didn't add ice to the coffees for fear it would water down the taste. But you definitely could for more of an iced coffee or cold brew vibe.
As I tasted each energy drink and coffee, I considered how well each drink matched the flavors printed on the can. This included looking at sweetness levels, tartness, various other taste notes, and, more importantly, how all of those taste notes worked together. I also took note of the aroma, mouthfeel, and caffeine level.
When it came down to it, simple drinkability played a major role in my decision-making. From there, uniqueness and straightforward, easy-to-recognize flavors were also appreciated.
Taste test: Original Energy
It's the 7 Brew energy drink that started it all, yet it's a bit coy when it comes to announcing its flavor. "Original" isn't exactly a great hint, and the blue can gives you no additional indication. It only touts its light carbonation and ability to "energize life."
So I went in blind to the tasting, but the first whiff smelled awfully familiar. The scent is almost identical to that of Red Bull. It's that same sweet, slightly medicinal aroma that screams energy drink. The taste isn't all that different from Red Bull, either. It's tart and too nondescript to be tied to any one fruit, but I think 7 Brew's version leans more into the candy side of things with a taste that reminded me of SweeTarts. Personally, I've never been a big fan of Red Bull, so I actually like this flavor profile slightly better.
Seeing as this is an energy drink, we also have to take note of what kind of firepower it's packing. The 12-ounce can contains 114 milligrams of caffeine (the exact same as Red Bull) along with taurine, an amino acid involved in several functions in the body. And, of course, you can probably count on at least a temporary jolt from the 39 grams of sugar packed in there as well.
Taste test: Sugar-Free Energy
Many people argue that sugar-free Red Bull is superior. I've heard people say it has a crisper taste without the inevitable crash. But the question is, does 7 Brew Sugar-Free deliver the same kind of magic?
My immediate thought was yes, it does. The sugar-free shares the exact same color, smell, and caffeine count as the original. As for its taste, that Red Bull-like flavor is still at play, but it's in an easier-to-drink format. It's smoother and more mellowed out, yet sweeter and more tart at the same time. It doesn't taste overly syrupy or artificial, though. The sucralose does its work in the shadows rather than right there in your face.
One more area where it stands out is its heightened carbonation. It's still listed as "lightly carbonated," but it felt just a bit bubblier than the Original. I could even tell the difference as I poured the two into my glass. It's subtle, but I think that extra effervescence helps bring the flavors to life even more.
Taste test: Sugar-Free Pink Mermaid Energy
The Pink Mermaid channels some serious Starbucks Pink Drink energy. The milky hue is gone, but it's still pretty-in-pink with a combination of strawberry, coconut, and caffeine (114 milligrams to be exact). It also brings juicy watermelon into the fold, putting a creative spin on an otherwise overdone fruity formula.
Any trace of the original energy drink gets swept out to sea in this can. Instead of Red Bull, it's closer to a tropical punch, but in a way that I haven't seen before. All three fruits are well-represented in the taste. The strawberry and watermelon come together to create sips that are sweet and sour yet fresh, and then the coconut nudges in to give it a richer undertone. Compared to the previous two, it feels like it has a thicker mouthfeel — not quite creamy, but it leans more in that direction.
There's certainly a girly, fruity vibe to the whole thing, and I'm here for it. The fact that it's also sugar-free is another major win, especially considering you'd never guess it from the taste. Honestly, this might just be my favorite of the 7 Brew canned energy drinks.
Taste test: Sugar-Free Nightshade Energy
This drink is purple! And given its deep, deep shade, all signs seem to point to a grape flavor. That's certainly what I thought as I poured the Kool-Aid-colored liquid from the can. But no, we would all be wrong. Nightshade is actually an interesting elixir that fuses together flavors of pomegranate, blue raspberry, and lavender. I never would have guessed.
Of all the 7 Brew energy drinks I tried, this one tastes the most like a slushie to me. It still packs the same 114 milligrams of caffeine, but the intense sweetness and syrupy quality push it closer to frozen-drink territory. Blue raspberry is probably the most dominant of the flavor trio. It doesn't come on quite as strong or acidic as, say, a blue raspberry Airhead, but it's definitely recognizable. The other two flavors are much harder to pin down. I didn't notice anything in the way of florals, and the pomegranate was difficult to identify as well. I could have sworn I caught a few whiffs of grape. Maybe that was the pomegranate coming through, or maybe my taste buds were simply playing tricks on me — desperate for the flavor to match its aggressively purple hue.
Taste test: Sugar-Free Ocean Breeze Energy
This name is very fitting for the hue. It looks like 7 Brew scooped this straight from the deepest part of the sea. Unlike other energy drinks (looking at you, Nightshade), the flavor also matches what you would expect.
It's actually meant to be a two-part blend of blue raspberry and coconut. I was hesitant about this sour-meets-sweet-and-nutty mix, but it goes down easier than I was expecting. Just like blue raspberry's cameo in the Nightshade drink, the fictitious fruit isn't offensive here either. You don't have to worry about any lip puckering. You can just enjoy the sweet and lightly tangy berry notes, which are balanced out by the subtle presence of coconut. It's a much better mix than I was expecting it to be, to be honest. It fulfills its tropical promises — though, as an energy drink, it's not quite as calming as an ocean breeze.
Once again, this one sits at 114 milligrams of caffeine, and like most of the energy drinks besides the Original, it's sugar-free. The only bad news is that the blue coloring isn't natural (shocking, I know). Blue 1 is used to achieve that almost-neon shade, so it's decidedly more science experiment than deep sea.
Taste test: Blondie Espresso Breve
As if we're not already revved up enough from all those energy drinks, it's time to turn our attention to coffee. First up is the Blondie, which is already a fan-favorite 7 Brew creation. It's made with 100% Arabica coffee and is also a breve, meaning it uses a blend of steamed milk and cream rather than just milk. On top of this base, it includes both vanilla and caramel flavors — because why settle for just one when you can have both? I couldn't find an exact reading on caffeine content. But it's said to carry the same amount as one shot of espresso, so roughly 60 milligrams — about half of what the energy drinks contain.
In terms of flavor, think Starbucks bottled Frappuccino, but more sophisticated. It has that same classic iced latte taste, but it's smoother and creamier than saccharine-sweet and syrupy. I will say that the vanilla and caramel sort of melt into one another, so it's hard to pick out either one. But you still end up with buttery, dessert-like notes on the palate, so it's hard to complain.
Taste test: Brunette Brownie Espresso Mocha
Of course, 7 Brew couldn't let blondes have all the fun. If you have more of a thing for brunettes, it has something for you, too. The canned version does deviate from the Brunette you'll find on the regular 7 Brew menu, though. Instead of leaning on hazelnut and caramel mocha flavors, this one goes all in on chocolate in an attempt to imitate a rich, fudgy brownie.
It looks just like chocolate SlimFast coming out of the can. But blended with espresso, the flavor is quite different from those powdery meal replacement shakes. It tastes pretty much like it should, like a nice balance between coffee and cocoa. It's rich and sweet, but not overly so, and it has that same fuller body that the Blondie offered.
Does it perfectly capture that signature brownie taste? No, not really. The chocolate is more generic, so what you're left with tastes more like a classic mocha. But as far as canned coffee goes, it's not too shabby. Plus, you can still count on that espresso shot's worth of caffeine to get you going in the morning or to pick you up in the afternoon.
Taste test: Banana Bread Espresso Breve
Banana Bread is one of those flavors that makes you question whether it's a genius mashup or an ill-advised concoction that should never have left the drawing board. Especially with banana involved, you never know what you're going to get. It could truly embody the cozy essence of a fresh-from-the-oven banana bread, or it could taste like a banana Laffy Taffy drowned in coffee.
After trying it, I'd say it lands somewhere in between these two extremes. It's not immediately off-putting, and the hazelnut is actually more prominent than the banana. But together, they create this rich, almost dessert-like taste that reminds me of some strange cross between Kahlúa and eggnog. Think the roasted, coffee-forward character of Kahlúa (minus the rum), mixed with the richness of eggnog (minus all those warm spices). It's thinner than the staple holiday beverage, though, with a greasier mouthfeel and a hint of banana hiding under the nutty flavors.
It's something you have to try for yourself to fully understand. Even after drinking nearly the entire can, I was still trying to work out exactly what I was tasting.
Final thoughts
I'm happy these canned coffees are going to be making their rounds in the retail space. Sure, the banana bread flavor is a bit of an oddball. But it has its own charm, and as a whole, all three options stand out among other ready-to-drink coffees I've tried. You can taste the coffee. Check. And they don't inundate you with syrupy sweetness. Check, check. So that's really all you can ask for. I would gladly pick up the Blondie or Brunette again — with the expectation that I'm getting more mocha than classic brownie in the latter. I could even be convinced to grab the Banana Bread Espresso Breve again, if I'm feeling a bit more whimsical and adventurous.
As for the energy drinks, I'm less captivated, but don't have many formal complaints either. The Original and Sugar-Free are great for Red Bull lovers. Meanwhile, I think the other flavors would be generally well-received among the dedicated energy drink community. The combinations are fairly unique, keeping in line with 7 Brew's customization culture, and they don't zap you with flavors that are too punchy or overly sweet. The zap only comes later on when those 114 milligrams of caffeine start to kick in.