Review: 7 Brew's Canned Coffees And Energy Drinks Can Absolutely Hold Their Own On Walmart's Shelves

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Going to 7 Brew is about more than just the drink; it's about the atmosphere. The rapidly growing beverage chain crams an impressive amount of energy into its tiny drive-thru-only locations. Music pounds from the speakers and employees zip between cars at a pace that makes Chick-fil-A's efficient crews look lazy by comparison. It will have you all amped up before you've even had a sip.

It's all part of the business model, and clearly, it's working well. But for us introverts, sometimes we just want our caffeine fix without the production. And that's where 7 Brew's canned energy drinks and coffees come to our rescue. The chain has packaged some of its most popular recipes into cans, and they're now being sold exclusively at Walmart. As of August 2026, three 7 Brew canned coffee drinks are being sold at over 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide for $2.98 each. Five canned energy drinks, priced at $2.48 each, haven't been released as widely yet, but they can also be found at select Walmart stores.

It's the 7 Brew experience condensed into a can. But do the drinks still taste just as good without all the pomp and circumstance? I got my hands on all of the cans to find out.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.