The Cookware Material That Holds Heat The Longest

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Ever burned your hand on a "cool" cast iron handle twenty minutes after the burner clicked off? You're not the first: cast iron pans don't let go of heat easily. While that lingering heat can be frustrating, it's also what makes cast iron the best pan for searing a steak — especially compared to the thinner stainless steel or aluminum pans in your cabinet.

Cast iron's ability to hold heat has a lot to do with how much metal you're working with. A standard 12-inch cast iron skillet, like a Lodge 12-incher pre-seasoned cast iron pan, weighs 8.22 pounds, compared to 4.7 pounds for a 12-inch All-Clad D3 stainless fry pan, and 3.8 pounds for a 12-inch Tramontina Professional 12-inch "heavy-gauge" aluminum pan. Neither comes close to cast iron's weight — but this is the secret behind cast iron: A hot pan holds energy in proportion to its mass, meaning that at the same temperature, an 8-pound skillet carries roughly twice as much total heat as a 4-pound one.

Ironically, pound for pound, aluminum actually holds more heat than cast iron. Cast iron makes up for this with its thickness: These pans are typically 3 to 5 millimeters thick, giving them enough mass to retain heat without becoming unreasonably heavy. Combined with iron's density, that extra mass helps keep a cold steak browning as the pan's surface temperature dips rather than crashes.