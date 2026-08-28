Forget Pumpkin Spice Lattes: 7 Brew's Secret Menu Pumpkin Drink Is Even Cozier
There are many things to get excited about when fall approaches, but for many, pumpkin spice lattes top the list. Popularized by Starbucks, the humble drink became an autumnal icon, with almost every coffee shop getting in on the action. 7 Brew is one of the many chains that have hopped on board. But given its customization-friendly menu, everyone should forget about standard options. There is a secret menu pumpkin drink to try instead: The Pumpkin Shortbread.
Created by customers, the Pumpkin Shortbread is a regular latte with pumpkin, hazelnut, vanilla, and white chocolate syrup added. The Shortbread Latte is a popular menu option, with the combination creating a sweet, nutty base reminiscent of an autumnal cookie. The pumpkin adds even more cozy fall flavor, and the warm spices round out the sweetness — making for a much more interesting, huggable cup.
The drink tastes delicious with regular milk, but oat milk creates an even creamier texture, and you can add cream, cold foam, pumpkin drizzle, or cinnamon sprinkles on top too. Ask for extra pumpkin syrup if you want the pumpkin flavor to be more forward or lower the sweetness level altogether. The drink can also be ordered hot or iced, and 7 Brew offers decaf espresso. There are other 7 Brew facts worth considering before you order, too.
Other pumpkin options at 7 Brew
It's easy to get overwhelmed ordering at 7 Brew. To order a Pumpkin Shortbread Latte, customize a regular pumpkin spice latte by adding the hazelnut, vanilla, and white chocolate syrups, or ask the staff about the secret menu shortbread latte and add pumpkin syrup. You could add the extra syrups to a vanilla latte as well, or swap the marshmallow syrup in a 7 Brew Cookie Butter for vanilla and add pumpkin syrup, or vice versa.
The 7 Brew pumpkin syrup also tastes delicious with hazelnut alone, creating a pumpkin bread flavor. If you're really in the mood for a treat, another option is the Pumpkin Spice Blondie, a seasonal menu item from fall 2025 that has been trending on social media. The latte is a combination of two popular customizations: the Blondie, which has vanilla and caramel, and pumpkin spice. You can add cold foam to the drink as well as drizzles and sprinkles.
If you prefer a simpler drink, try adding pumpkin to a vanilla latte for a milder, pumpkin pie-inspired flavor. The Sweet & Salty latte (salted caramel and white chocolate) also tastes great with pumpkin, as does the Smooth 7 (Irish cream and white chocolate). If you're still feeling creative, check out some of the best secret menu drinks at 7 Brew you can add pumpkin to — the shortbread latte might just need to be added to that list.