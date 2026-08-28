Forget Pumpkin Spice Lattes: 7 Brew's Secret Menu Pumpkin Drink Is Even Cozier

There are many things to get excited about when fall approaches, but for many, pumpkin spice lattes top the list. Popularized by Starbucks, the humble drink became an autumnal icon, with almost every coffee shop getting in on the action. 7 Brew is one of the many chains that have hopped on board. But given its customization-friendly menu, everyone should forget about standard options. There is a secret menu pumpkin drink to try instead: The Pumpkin Shortbread.

Created by customers, the Pumpkin Shortbread is a regular latte with pumpkin, hazelnut, vanilla, and white chocolate syrup added. The Shortbread Latte is a popular menu option, with the combination creating a sweet, nutty base reminiscent of an autumnal cookie. The pumpkin adds even more cozy fall flavor, and the warm spices round out the sweetness — making for a much more interesting, huggable cup.

The drink tastes delicious with regular milk, but oat milk creates an even creamier texture, and you can add cream, cold foam, pumpkin drizzle, or cinnamon sprinkles on top too. Ask for extra pumpkin syrup if you want the pumpkin flavor to be more forward or lower the sweetness level altogether. The drink can also be ordered hot or iced, and 7 Brew offers decaf espresso. There are other 7 Brew facts worth considering before you order, too.