Ground Beef Is 10X More Flavorful When You Finish It In This Oil

Prices of ground beef have been on the rise, so it's important to make the most of ground beef when you have it. We have suggestions for how to stretch ground beef without sacrificing flavor, but there are also ways to boost the flavor of the beef itself even without adding other fresh ingredients. One of the best ways to make ground beef even more flavorful is to finish the meat with some sesame oil.

You'll find sesame oil in Korean ground beef dishes, like bulgogi and meatballs. The oil is usually added toward the end of cooking or even after the dish is finished to add flavor because heating sesame oil too much breaks down the flavor and can even make it taste burnt or bitter. But a dash of sesame oil at the end of preparation can add a bunch of extra flavor, no matter which type you use. There two basic kinds of sesame oil: light and dark. Dark, or toasted sesame oil, is most often used in Korean cooking to add a rich, nutty flavor. Light sesame oil can be used for cooking, but it has an almost neutral flavor profile and won't add much to the taste of your ground beef dish.

To make ground beef with sesame oil, brown the meat with aromatics like onion, garlic, or ginger. When the beef has finished cooking, drain off any excess fat. Once the beef is drained and you are ready to season it, then you can add some sesame oil, but do so sparingly. Sesame oil has a strong flavor and it can overwhelm a dish. Start with a little, then add more if needed.