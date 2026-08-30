Ground Beef Is 10X More Flavorful When You Finish It In This Oil
Prices of ground beef have been on the rise, so it's important to make the most of ground beef when you have it. We have suggestions for how to stretch ground beef without sacrificing flavor, but there are also ways to boost the flavor of the beef itself even without adding other fresh ingredients. One of the best ways to make ground beef even more flavorful is to finish the meat with some sesame oil.
You'll find sesame oil in Korean ground beef dishes, like bulgogi and meatballs. The oil is usually added toward the end of cooking or even after the dish is finished to add flavor because heating sesame oil too much breaks down the flavor and can even make it taste burnt or bitter. But a dash of sesame oil at the end of preparation can add a bunch of extra flavor, no matter which type you use. There two basic kinds of sesame oil: light and dark. Dark, or toasted sesame oil, is most often used in Korean cooking to add a rich, nutty flavor. Light sesame oil can be used for cooking, but it has an almost neutral flavor profile and won't add much to the taste of your ground beef dish.
To make ground beef with sesame oil, brown the meat with aromatics like onion, garlic, or ginger. When the beef has finished cooking, drain off any excess fat. Once the beef is drained and you are ready to season it, then you can add some sesame oil, but do so sparingly. Sesame oil has a strong flavor and it can overwhelm a dish. Start with a little, then add more if needed.
The sesame secret
Dark sesame oil is made from toasted sesame seeds, so it brings those nutty, toasty notes to ground beef. It works best when paired with other flavors to round out and complement a dish. Onion (including green onions or scallions), garlic, ginger, black pepper, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sriracha, gochujang, and brown sugar all work well with sesame oil in sauces or dressings. While sesame oil is most often associated with Asian flavors, it doesn't have to be used that way. Try using cumin, coriander, and paprika, along with onion and garlic for an even more flavorful dish.
When using sesame oil, you only need a little bit of the flavor to shine through without becoming the focus. A small amount mixed into seasoned beef makes it taste richer and more savory. The aromatic quality of sesame oil is also an important part of what it adds, bringing a complex and slightly sweet, nutty aroma to the dish.
Another underused application for sesame oil is in barbecue sauce. Sesame oil obviously has a place in Korean barbecue, but a small amount can also add nutty depth to an American-style barbecue sauce made with ketchup, mustard, vinegar, and brown sugar. Mix it into the sauce for Sloppy Joes and it will add a subtle sesame flavor to an American classic. And the best part? Even if you're out of sesame oil, it's incredibly easy to make with just two ingredients.