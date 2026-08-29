I Tried 8 Rana Pastas And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I love a quick, simple meal like pre-made pasta. It takes mere minutes to cook, which is a wonderful time-saver in the kitchen. I don't have to craft something from scratch, ultimately creating a pile of dishes and extra work. To be honest, I've purchased many ravioli and tortellini options over the years; I tend to prefer the former just because there's usually more filling, but either yields a speedy meal. I've purchased Rana pasta, too — typically random options I've seen in the grocery store, so I wasn't aware of how vast its pasta selection is. Well, that array makes sense because Giovanni Rana (the person and the brand) has been crafting pasta for decades (dating back to the 1960s), but the brand made the jump to the United States in 2012. Now, Rana sells anything from lasagna to green and yellow tagliatelle.

I wouldn't have enough time in the day to try all its pasta options, so I narrowed it down to a handful of ravioli, tortellini, and tortelloni options. To come up with a ranking, I ultimately judged them based on the execution of the flavors, whether they taste like advertised, the filling-to-pasta ratio, and how versatile the pasta is with various sauces. Some were really great, and I would happily repurchase them, while others were pretty underwhelming. If you're looking for a flavorful, convenient meal, I have a couple of top picks for you.