Add One Ingredient To Your Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Latte And Taste The Burst Of Fall Flavor
It's about that time of year again. Stores are displaying spooky decorations, pumpkin pies are back on shelves, and everyone is asking themselves how it's already fall. But with the turn of the season also come plenty of treats, and if you're a Dunkin' regular, you can now get your hands on all of the goodies offered on the chain's fall menu. The Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte is a classic but there are some ways to upgrade it. One of the easiest is to ask for a delicious add-in that will amp up the fall flavor: The butter pecan flavor swirl.
The Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte at Dunkin' features a shot of espresso mixed with steamed milk, fragrant vanilla syrup, and the seasonal pumpkin flavor swirl. The drink is topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and some caramel drizzle. It tastes pretty good as it is but the butter pecan flavor swirl adds a warming, nutty flavor. The pecan pairs well with the sweet vanilla and the caramel notes help round out the spices in the pumpkin syrup. There's also a reason why butter works in pumpkin spice lattes and this is a perfect example of it.
Plus, the creamy texture of the additional flavor shot adds an extra layer of decadence, creating an even more indulgent drink with a slightly thicker mouth feel. It's a simple way to order a better pumpkin spiced latte at Dunkin' and it's often a free customization, depending on location.
Other ways to improve a Dunkin' pumpkin spice latte
A medium Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte from Dunkin already contains around six shots of syrup between the pumpkin and vanilla flavourings so the butter pecan addition could be a little much for some people. If you don't like your coffee too sweet, you could ask for fewer pumps of the vanilla if opting for the butter pecan addition, or ask for a 50/50 split between the pumpkin and pecan.
Dunkin' also uses specific espresso machines in its stores with measurements some people might not be used to. The espresso pour for a large latte is said to equal a double espresso shot, so you can expect the small and medium to taste pretty weak compared to the coffee at specialty shops. If you like the taste of coffee, ask for an extra shot in your butter pecan pumpkin latte. It will compliment the flavors and lead to a more balanced drink.
If you're not a fan of pecan, hazelnut is another delicious option, as is toasted almond. You can even ask to sub the vanilla flavor shot for caramel to really lean into the fall flavor. If the staff at your local Dunkin' are willing, you can really get creative. Here are some other Dunkin' secret menu drinks you can try if it works out.