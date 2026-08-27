Add One Ingredient To Your Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Latte And Taste The Burst Of Fall Flavor

It's about that time of year again. Stores are displaying spooky decorations, pumpkin pies are back on shelves, and everyone is asking themselves how it's already fall. But with the turn of the season also come plenty of treats, and if you're a Dunkin' regular, you can now get your hands on all of the goodies offered on the chain's fall menu. The Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte is a classic but there are some ways to upgrade it. One of the easiest is to ask for a delicious add-in that will amp up the fall flavor: The butter pecan flavor swirl.

The Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte at Dunkin' features a shot of espresso mixed with steamed milk, fragrant vanilla syrup, and the seasonal pumpkin flavor swirl. The drink is topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and some caramel drizzle. It tastes pretty good as it is but the butter pecan flavor swirl adds a warming, nutty flavor. The pecan pairs well with the sweet vanilla and the caramel notes help round out the spices in the pumpkin syrup. There's also a reason why butter works in pumpkin spice lattes and this is a perfect example of it.

Plus, the creamy texture of the additional flavor shot adds an extra layer of decadence, creating an even more indulgent drink with a slightly thicker mouth feel. It's a simple way to order a better pumpkin spiced latte at Dunkin' and it's often a free customization, depending on location.