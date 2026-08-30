The Best Hummus On Aldi's Shelves, Hands-Down
When it comes to hummus, store-bought products are not equal. Some taste closer to the homemade stuff. Some are even packed with so much flavor that it gives homemade hummus a run for its money. Unfortunately, others miss the mark. But we have good news for Aldi shoppers. Tasting Table ranked seven hummus flavors from Aldi to find the best and our taster deemed one particular hummus supreme: Park Street Deli Olive Tapenade Hummus. The hummus topped with olive tapenade was named the best for several reasons, but largely due to a balance of creaminess and great bites of salty, olive flavor.
Finding a balance of texture and taste was the criteria used to crown the top hummus, and the Park Street Deli Olive Tapenade Hummus delivered. The olive topping brings what the writer describes as "a compelling addition to the creamy hummus base."Some of the hummus products we tasted brought the creaminess, but were too bland. Other hummus products on shelf at Aldi, like Simply Nature Organic Classic Hummus, even had a noticeable grittiness.
Overall, the Olive Tapenade Hummus from Park Street Deli, an Aldi store brand, achieved both creaminess and a pop of pleasant textural and flavor contrast from the chopped olive topping, which complements the fresh chickpeas in the product. "It's salty with a noticeably briny flavor that makes every bite of hummus all the more interesting," the write wrote.
Olive lovers, this one's for you
If you're an olive fan, you'll love the extra briny, slightly acidic flavor Aldi's tapenade hummus delivers. The tapenade topping, a mix of chopped green, black, and kalamata olives, along with a blend of oils, lemon juice, thyme, garlic, capers, and citric acid, goes well with the savory tahini and sesame notes in the hummus. Plus, the burst of flavor from the olives and garlic makes the creamy hummus pair (and dip) perfectly with pita bread, chips, or even with the best spicy snacks at Aldi.
On an r/Aldi Reddit thread about Aldi's hummus products, several customers reporting loving the flavorful olive hummus as much as we did. "It's the only one I've found with olive tapenade flavor," one person wrote. Another Reddit user commented, "The olive tapenade hummus is my favorite out of any brand." Another customer wrote that they typically purchase either the olive tapenade or garlic hummus from Aldi — both flavorful options.
While several brands make olive tapenade hummus, it's not always easy to find a quality store brand rendition. But the Aldi hummus packs a nice briny flavor. Of course, if you don't like olives or prefer products with less of a salty taste, you may reach for another product. But for us, this product achieved everything we wanted in hummus, plus an extra tasty olive topping.