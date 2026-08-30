The Best Hummus On Aldi's Shelves, Hands-Down

When it comes to hummus, store-bought products are not equal. Some taste closer to the homemade stuff. Some are even packed with so much flavor that it gives homemade hummus a run for its money. Unfortunately, others miss the mark. But we have good news for Aldi shoppers. Tasting Table ranked seven hummus flavors from Aldi to find the best and our taster deemed one particular hummus supreme: Park Street Deli Olive Tapenade Hummus. The hummus topped with olive tapenade was named the best for several reasons, but largely due to a balance of creaminess and great bites of salty, olive flavor.

Finding a balance of texture and taste was the criteria used to crown the top hummus, and the Park Street Deli Olive Tapenade Hummus delivered. The olive topping brings what the writer describes as "a compelling addition to the creamy hummus base."Some of the hummus products we tasted brought the creaminess, but were too bland. Other hummus products on shelf at Aldi, like Simply Nature Organic Classic Hummus, even had a noticeable grittiness.

Overall, the Olive Tapenade Hummus from Park Street Deli, an Aldi store brand, achieved both creaminess and a pop of pleasant textural and flavor contrast from the chopped olive topping, which complements the fresh chickpeas in the product. "It's salty with a noticeably briny flavor that makes every bite of hummus all the more interesting," the write wrote.