The World's Only Michelin-Starred Taco Stand Just Opened A Location In NYC — And Customers Hate It

El Califa de León has officially arrived in New York City. The internationally recognized taqueria has been a gem in Mexico City's culinary crown for almost 60 years, even becoming the first-ever taco stand to earn a Michelin Star in 2024. However, El Califa de León's debut in Manhattan has hit a few bumps in the road, as diners criticize the restaurant's high prices and the tacos themselves.

Known for its extremely stripped-down menu, El Califa de León prides itself on offering simple tacos served on corn tortillas. The taqueria is famous for its gaonera tacos, made with thin slices of expertly grilled prime rib, as well as its costilla (beef ribs) and chuleta (pork) tacos. However, some reviewers say that the meat at the Flatiron location leaves something to be desired, with one Redditor stating, "Both meats were quite dry and did not have a lot of flavor."

Google reviewers have also been brutally honest, with customers saying that the tacos are overpriced and not as good as the tacos at the Mexico City location. One reviewer writes, "I love their original location in CDMX but only a stooge would pay these inflated prices in NYC. For example the Costilla taco in CDMX is roughly $5 USD. Yet here they're asking $19 for the same thing and for inferior quality and ingredients!"