The World's Only Michelin-Starred Taco Stand Just Opened A Location In NYC — And Customers Hate It
El Califa de León has officially arrived in New York City. The internationally recognized taqueria has been a gem in Mexico City's culinary crown for almost 60 years, even becoming the first-ever taco stand to earn a Michelin Star in 2024. However, El Califa de León's debut in Manhattan has hit a few bumps in the road, as diners criticize the restaurant's high prices and the tacos themselves.
Known for its extremely stripped-down menu, El Califa de León prides itself on offering simple tacos served on corn tortillas. The taqueria is famous for its gaonera tacos, made with thin slices of expertly grilled prime rib, as well as its costilla (beef ribs) and chuleta (pork) tacos. However, some reviewers say that the meat at the Flatiron location leaves something to be desired, with one Redditor stating, "Both meats were quite dry and did not have a lot of flavor."
Google reviewers have also been brutally honest, with customers saying that the tacos are overpriced and not as good as the tacos at the Mexico City location. One reviewer writes, "I love their original location in CDMX but only a stooge would pay these inflated prices in NYC. For example the Costilla taco in CDMX is roughly $5 USD. Yet here they're asking $19 for the same thing and for inferior quality and ingredients!"
When a taco is good enough to cost $19
Although New York City is known as one of the most expensive cities in the world, the price of El Califa de León's tacos has stupefied some city dwellers. On Reddit, people are aghast at the idea of paying $19 for a 4-ounce taco. One Redditor joked, "Might as well just buy a plane ticket to Mexico at that point."
However, some contended taco fans don't take issue with the price, praising the handmade tortillas and salsas and saying that the no-frills approach gives an authentic taqueria experience. And given the cost of running a restaurant in New York City, it makes sense that the tacos are so expensive, especially as they are made with high-quality meat like prime rib. Our Tasting Table reviewer Brandon Rich tried the tacos at El Califa de León in Mexico City and agreed that the meat was the star of the show and that it was exquisitely tender and seasoned.
Although El Califa de León lost its Michelin Star in 2026, it is still Michelin-recommended (which means it's worth a visit). And considering the New York City location has only been open since August 24, these early negative reviews could be due to growing pains and sticker shock due to the location's high prices. Our verdict? We would still give these tacos a try ... as long as you're buying!