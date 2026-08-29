Old Hollywood's Biggest Stars Once Made This Steakhouse A Favorite Stop On The Way To Tijuana

Celebrities are just like us in that they also love a pit stop on the way to or from a getaway. The right kind of spot can get you excited to officially begin a vacation or can even extend it by another few hours. During the glamorous Old Hollywood era, a slew of stars had found just such a spot in the Café La Maze, a steakhouse still standing in National City, California.

Café La Maze lies in San Diego's South Bay and describes itself as the area's oldest steakhouse. There you can feast on surf and turf with a side of glitzy history, potentially sitting at the very table or booth where Clark Gable, Carole Lombard, Bing Crosby, Errol Flynn, Marlene Dietrich, or Jane Russell once dined. But how did a restaurant over two hours away from Hollywood attract such a well-heeled set? Well, there was originally a location in Hollywood, where owner Marcel Lamaze buddied up to stars like the Marx Brothers and Jimmy Durante.

The steakhouse became one of Old Hollywood's favorite restaurants. Eventually, Lamaze's famous friends asked for a Café La Maze closer to the Mexican border. Tijuana had become a popular getaway destination during the Prohibition — in just a few hours, Los Angelenos could be in the Mexican city where they could drink and gamble. Wouldn't it be nice, these celebs figured, to have their go-to Hollywood haunt closer to their preferred weekend locale? Café La Maze opened just 12 miles from Tijuana in 1940, and it's the only location still in business.