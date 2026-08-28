These Old-Fashioned Sweets Definitely Deserve A Comeback, According To A Candy Expert

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Saying you feel like a kid in a candy store is never more accurate than when you're actually in a candy store. The sheer volume of choices falls somewhere between mouthwatering and overwhelming, especially when you're trying to decide between gooey caramels and Dad's Root Beer Barrels (our top choice amongst popular hard candies). So what could possibly be missing? We spoke with candy expert Beth Kimmerle, author of "Chocolate: The Sweet History" and "Candy: The Sweet History," and founder and CEO of food science and data company Attribute Analytics, who shared which old-fashioned sweets she thinks are ready for their comeback.

"If I could bring one old-timey candy flavor territory back in a bigger way, I'd vote for unique florals like rose hips, elderflower, and violet," says Kimmerle. "With its homeopathic and healing properties, floral candy once had a much more important place in the confectionery world."

If these flavors are alluring, Swedish candy — known for colorful creations in unique sweet and sour flavors that make it quite different from American candy — is the way to go. "The Swedish confectioner, Kolsvart, makes an elderflower gummy fish that is incredible," Kimmerle notes. The floral flavors Kimmerle craves are out there, as long as you know where to look. "That's what makes understanding food and flavor history so interesting to me," she explains. "Sometimes innovation isn't about inventing something entirely new. Sometimes the next great flavor has been sitting in the candy dish for 100 years."