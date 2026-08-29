How To Clean Under Your Fridge Without Any Heavy Lifting
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Even the tidiest housekeeper cringes when they consider what's underneath their fridge. Considering the fact that an average refrigerator can weigh anywhere between 200 and 400 pounds, it's no wonder that many of us opt for the ignorance is bliss route when it comes to what might be living beneath it. But here's the good news: You can effectively clean under your fridge without doing any heavy lifting.
The first step is to remove the kickplate grille that is at the bottom of almost every standard refrigerator. The kickplate helps to keep larger items from going underneath your fridge, but it doesn't prevent dust, crumbs, and other small objects (especially if you have cats who paw toys and other treasures under there!). In most cases, you can simply pull on either side of the kickplate and pop it right off, but some models may have screws you will need to loosen with a screwdriver before removing it.
Once removed, use a yardstick or a similar object to snag any items from underneath the fridge. If you wrap a sock under the yardstick, it will also help grab any loose dust as you remove items. Then, sweep out any dust or debris using a vacuum with a long, narrow hose.
The best tools for cleaning under the fridge
Not all vacuum hoses are narrow enough to fit under the fridge. However, specialized attachments (like this unique tool from Amazon) can turn almost any vacuum into a gap-cleaner extraordinaire. It's an affordable way to simplify everything from cleaning under the fridge to sweeping out the dryer vent to detailing the car.
If you don't have a vacuum, you can use a cleaning tool like a flexible microfiber duster to sweep under appliances and furniture. You can also use it to clean along the sides of your fridge, as dust and pet hair can build up in the crevices of your refrigerator alcove. Amazon reviewers rave about cleaning tools like this one, saying it helps them remove years of crumbs and gunk from under their fridges and stoves.
If you have any spills or stuck-on stains, dunk a microfiber rag in warm, soapy water and place it on your yardstick or gap-cleaning tool before swishing it back and forth under your fridge. Or, you can use a steam-cleaning tool to help deep-clean built-up kitchen gunk from under your fridge. Then, reattach your kickplate grille and rest easy in the knowledge that you've finally conquered the final boss of housecleaning.