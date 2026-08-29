How To Clean Under Your Fridge Without Any Heavy Lifting

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Even the tidiest housekeeper cringes when they consider what's underneath their fridge. Considering the fact that an average refrigerator can weigh anywhere between 200 and 400 pounds, it's no wonder that many of us opt for the ignorance is bliss route when it comes to what might be living beneath it. But here's the good news: You can effectively clean under your fridge without doing any heavy lifting.

The first step is to remove the kickplate grille that is at the bottom of almost every standard refrigerator. The kickplate helps to keep larger items from going underneath your fridge, but it doesn't prevent dust, crumbs, and other small objects (especially if you have cats who paw toys and other treasures under there!). In most cases, you can simply pull on either side of the kickplate and pop it right off, but some models may have screws you will need to loosen with a screwdriver before removing it.

Once removed, use a yardstick or a similar object to snag any items from underneath the fridge. If you wrap a sock under the yardstick, it will also help grab any loose dust as you remove items. Then, sweep out any dust or debris using a vacuum with a long, narrow hose.